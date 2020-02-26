Albemarle County man wanted by United States Marshals Service

Miguel Angel Fernandez is currently wanted by the United States Marshals Service, according to a news release from the Albemarle County Police Department.

Fernandez is wanted for violating his conditions of federal supervised release.

He was originally convicted of knowingly possessing a stolen firearm in 2017.

The United States Marshals Service is requesting information regarding Fernandez’s current whereabouts.

Fernandez is 5’5” and 165 lbs.

Tips can be forwarded to USMS84.tips@usdoj.gov or USMS Tips.

