Albemarle County man charged in Southwood-area burglaries

Published Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, 5:26 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Albemarle County Police Department has made an arrest in a series of burglaries that occurred in and around the Southwood community.

The investigation has led to the arrest of Devin Sebastian Widener, 22 years old, from Albemarle County.

He has been charged with the following offenses:

2-91(F)- for Burglary at the Rainbow House non-profit on 12/02/2019

2-91(F)- for Burglary at Boys and Girls Club of America on 12/09/2019

2-108.01(F)- for Grand Larceny from the Boys and Girls Club of America with intent to sell such property on 12/09/2019

2-91(F)-for Burglary at Habitat for Humanity on 12/09/2019

2-91-(F) for Burglary at Habitat for Humanity on 01/01/2020

2-137(M)- destruction of property at Habitat for Humanity on 01/01/2020

2-119(M)- trespassing on Southwood Community property on 01/02/2020

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to these cases is asked to contact Detective Richardson at 434-296-5807.

Widener is being held without bond at the Albemarle County Regional Jail.

Related