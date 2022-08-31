Albemarle County man arrested for armed robbery of Market Street Cafe on Rio Road
An Albemarle County man is in custody following an armed robbery at the Mark Street Café on Rio Road on Wednesday.
Evin Jose Yanez-Zavala, 22, is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail on an armed robbery charge in the 2:30 p.m. incident, according to Albemarle County Police.
A store clerk was assaulted during the encounter, according to police.
Yanez-Zavala displayed a butcher knife and demanded money from the register. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the scene on foot.
A short time later, officers encountered the suspect on Hillsdale Drive where he was taken into custody without incident.