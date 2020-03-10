Albemarle County local coronavirus information

Published Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020, 6:52 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Albemarle County continues to monitor and plan for coronavirus (COVID-19) in our community.

What is Albemarle County doing to prepare?

Public safety agencies use a structure called the Incident Management Team (IMT) to plan for and respond to major incidents, including severe weather, public health incidents like COVID-19, or planned large-scale events. The IMT structure allows us to efficiently direct resources and coordinate across organizations. The IMT is meeting at least weekly but will adjust meeting frequency to address our community’s needs.

Albemarle County’s IMT has developed a multi-phased plan, in alignment with guidance from the CDC, on what measures to take and when to reduce the spread of disease and to maintain our business operations. The plan was developed in coordination with Albemarle County Public Schools and our regional health and public safety partners and is being revised continuously to adapt to the needs we see to achieve our goals —

Reduce transmission among staff

Protect people who are at higher-risk for adverse health complications

Maintain essential services for the public

The phases of the plan are designed to respond to what happens locally – from the current planning phase through to if local cases are reported.

What Can You Do?

First, share this message with your neighbors, friends, and colleagues. Signup to receive these messages in your inbox at www.albemarle.org/amail.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a wealth of resources for businesses, households, schools, and faith-based organizations at cdc.gov/coronavirus. The CDC is specifically encouraging people to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

The Virginia Department of Health has resources for the public, travelers, schools, businesses, and large events as well – www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus .

Local Resources

The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) is our community’s local public health agency. TJHD staff are working closely with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to respond to the rapidly evolving situation around COVID-19 and TJHD is working closely with community partners in all preparedness efforts and information sharing. TJHD has opened a hotline at (434) 972-6261 to answer questions from the public regarding COVID-19. At this time, that number is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm. The public can leave messages that will be returned as soon as possible.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please call 911.

Related