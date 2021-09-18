Albemarle County hosting Community Day at Simpson Park
Albemarle County’s Parks & Recreation and Police Departments are hosting a Community Day at the Park event at Simpson Park on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 2-6 p.m.
Community Day at the Park is an opportunity for families and individuals to come together to enjoy Simpson Park and celebrate Southern Albemarle. The day is designed to build stronger relationships among the people who live, work, and serve in the southern part of Albemarle County.
Recreational games and activities, along with opportunities to engage in meaningful conversations, will play a central role in this event. Local community-serving organizations will be present to have discussions about ways our community can unite to make Southern Albemarle even better than it already is.
Planned activities
- Free Throw Contests
- 3-point Contests
- Tennis Tutorials
- Arts & Crafts
- Music
- Kickball
- Guided Trail Walk
- Splash Pad
- Free Play
- Interactive Booths
- Free Food Trucks
- Free Ice Cream ·
Community partners
These organizations will be at the event. Come by and learn about the resources and programming they offer.
- Albemarle County Broadband Accessibility and Affordability Office
- Albemarle County Department of Facilities and Environmental Services
- Albemarle County Department of Finance
- Albemarle County Fire Rescue
- Albemarle County Parks and Recreation
- Albemarle County Police Department
- Albemarle County Police Foundation
- Albemarle Office of Emergency Management
- Blue Ridge Health District
- Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia
- Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle County Emergency Communications Center
- Friends of Esmont
- Health Equity Access in Rural Regions
- Jefferson Area Board of Aging (JABA)
- Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Bookmobile
- Let’s Talk Albemarle
- Piedmont Virginia Community College Education
- Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources