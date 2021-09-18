Albemarle County hosting Community Day at Simpson Park

Albemarle County’s Parks & Recreation and Police Departments are hosting a Community Day at the Park event at Simpson Park on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 2-6 p.m.

Community Day at the Park is an opportunity for families and individuals to come together to enjoy Simpson Park and celebrate Southern Albemarle. The day is designed to build stronger relationships among the people who live, work, and serve in the southern part of Albemarle County.

Recreational games and activities, along with opportunities to engage in meaningful conversations, will play a central role in this event. Local community-serving organizations will be present to have discussions about ways our community can unite to make Southern Albemarle even better than it already is.

Planned activities

Free Throw Contests

3-point Contests

Tennis Tutorials

Arts & Crafts

Music

Kickball

Guided Trail Walk

Splash Pad

Free Play

Interactive Booths

Free Food Trucks

Free Ice Cream ·

Community partners

These organizations will be at the event. Come by and learn about the resources and programming they offer.