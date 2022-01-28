Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to structure fire on Bentivar Drive

At approximately 10:21 a.m. on Thursday, career and volunteer fire rescue units from Albemarle County were dispatched to the report of a structure fire on Bentivar Drive.

The first apparatus arrived on scene five minutes after dispatch to find smoke and flames on the roof of a single family residence. Crews were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire.

All occupants were able to safely evacuate the home, and there were no reported injuries at the time of the incident. The family has not been displaced by the fire damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Office of the Fire Marshal.