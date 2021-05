Albemarle County fire engine struck by concrete truck: No injuries reported

Albemarle County Fire Rescue Engine 121 was involved in a vehicle crash on Route 29 and Proffit Road with a concrete truck on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Engine 121 was stopped at a stoplight at the time of the crash. The crash resulted in significant damage to the fire engine. A replacement fire engine has already been deployed while Engine 121 is repaired.

There were no reported injuries at the time of the incident.

