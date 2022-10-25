Albemarle County: Charlottesville man wanted on multiple drug, weapons charges

The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Taskforce executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Quince Lane, Charlottesville, on Oct. 19 that led to the discovery of three semi-automatic rifles, 1,330 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of cocaine, 100 Percocet pills, 100 tetrahydrocannabinol vape cartridges, $12,000 in cash, and various packaging materials.

The resident of the address, Tyrik Alloyd Ayers, 22, of Charlottesville, was not on location.

Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for Ayers.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Ayers, call the Crimestoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000. You can remain anonymous.

JADE is comprised of investigators from the Albemarle County Police Department, Virginia State Police, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson County Sheriff’s, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Charlottesville post of duty.