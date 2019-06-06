Albemarle County Board of Supervisors appoints new zoning administrator

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors announced Wednesday the appointment of Bart Svoboda as zoning administrator. The zoning administrator administers and enforces the County’s zoning code.

Board Chair Ned Gallaway noted, “Zoning administrator is a key role for Albemarle County. We have confidence that Bart Svoboda will carry out his duties with excellence.”

Svoboda will also serve Albemarle County as the assistant director of community development. He succeeds Amelia McCulley, who was recently named deputy director of community development.

Svoboda has over 20 years of experience in planning, zoning, and code enforcement in both Albemarle County and Greene County, most recently as the chief of zoning/deputy zoning administrator. “Bart has a strong orientation to the complexities of planning and zoning and we are very fortunate to have him in this new role,” shared Amelia McCulley.

