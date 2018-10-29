African-Americans at War topic of Petersburg roundtable

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will welcome Petersburg National Battlefield Park Ranger, Emmanuel Dabney, to speak at the Petersburg Civil War Roundtable on Nov. 1 at 7:00 p.m. in the Park’s Education Center.

Dabney’s presentation is titled “United States Colored Troops at Petersburg, June 15-18, 1864.”

Emmanuel Dabney is an interpretive ranger at Petersburg National Battlefield. A native of Southside Virginia, he holds a degree in historic preservation from Mary Washington University and masters in history from the University of North Carolina Greensboro. Dabney’s discussion will focus on the nearly 7,800 black men who served in two divisions with the Union army in front of Petersburg. Hear about these soldiers and their role in the Petersburg Campaign and actions at Baylor’s Farm and the infamous Battle of the Crater.

The mission of the Petersburg Civil War Roundtable is to serve as a community facilitator for the dissemination and discussion of historical topics related to the Civil War era. This period’s military, social, economic, and political historical relevance is clearly apparent in our present lives. The Roundtable seeks to provide a more thorough understanding of this era and to better inform citizens of today.

The Petersburg Civil War Roundtable (PCWRT) meets each month (except June, July, and August) at Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier’s Education Center from 7:00 pm-8:00 pm. Annual membership is $40.00. Individuals who are already members of Pamplin Historical Park can become members of PCWRT for $20.00. Non-members can attend for $5.00 each meeting. A limited time Roundtable lifetime membership is also available at $100.00.

