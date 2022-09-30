Menu
accuweather hurricane ian resembles a powerful noreaster
Local

AccuWeather: Hurricane Ian resembles a ‘powerful nor’easter’

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
hurricane warning sign
(© selim – stock.adobe.com)

Ian was bearing down on the South Carolina coast Friday as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

AccuWeather meteorologists warned that despite being rated lower on the Wind Scale than when it slammed into florida, Ian will still pack a punch and unleash life-threatening impacts as it makes landfall Friday again Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extended outward from Ian’s center to 70 miles out and its tropical-storm-force winds reached as far as 485 miles out from the center, mainly to the north of the center.

Satellites showed that Ian’s cloud shield stretched as far away as Pennsylvania and New England.

“Ian’s structure is similar to that of a powerful nor’easter, with most of the storm’s rain and wind focused to the north and west of the center,” AccuWeather hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said. “But, make no mistake, Ian will hit with the force of a hurricane in the Carolinas, especially along the upper half of the South Carolina coast.”

To follow the track of the storm and impacts to our region, visit AccuWeather.com

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

