ACC Football: Game times, TV networks for Oct. 26
The ACC announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 26.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Miami at Pitt, Noon, ESPN or ESPN2 – network designation after the games of Oct. 19
Syracuse at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ACCN, ESPN, or ESPN2 – network designation after the games of Oct. 19
Virginia at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ACCN, ESPN, or ESPN2 – network designation after the games of Oct. 19
Duke at North Carolina, 4 p.m., RSN
Boston College at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Open Dates: NC State, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech
All times are Eastern.
