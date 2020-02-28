ACC Basketball: Updated game, TV schedule for final week of regular season

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Pitt at NC State | ACCN | Noon

#6/6 Florida State at Clemson | RSN | 2 PM

Notre Dame at Wake Forest | RSN | 4 PM

North Carolina at Syracuse | ESPN | 4 PM

#7/7 Duke at Virginia | ESPN | 6 PM

Miami at Georgia Tech | ACCN | 8 PM

Virginia Tech at #11/10 Louisville | ACCN | 6 PM

NC State at Duke | ESPN | 7 PM

Syracuse at Boston College | ESPN2 | 7 PM

Wake Forest at North Carolina | ACCN | 7 PM

Clemson at Virginia Tech | ACCN | 7 PM

Virginia at Miami | ACCN | 9 PM

Florida State at Notre Dame | ESPN2 | 9 PM

Pitt at Georgia Tech | RSN | 9 PM

Wake Forest at NC State | ACCN | 7 PM

Georgia Tech at Clemson | ESPN2 | 7 PM

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame | ACCN | 2 PM

Syracuse at Miami | ACCN | 4 PM

Louisville at Virginia | ESPN | 4 PM

Boston College at Florida State | RSN | 4:30 PM

North Carolina at Duke | ESPN | 6 PM

All times Eastern

