AAA honors outstanding Virginia school safety patroller

AAA honored Chloe Cleveland, a fifth-grader at Battlefield Elementary School in Spotsylvania County, as this year’s Outstanding School Safety Patroller in Virginia.

Like thousands of her peers across the county, Cleveland has remained committed to keeping her fellow students safe and being a positive leader in her school community despite the challenges posed by remote/hybrid learning during the pandemic.

That commitment shown by Cleveland and the Battlefield Elementary School community is part of the legacy of the AAA School Safety program which is now in its 100thyear.

On her nomination form, Cleveland’s advisor commented that her leadership has influenced other AAA School Safety Patrol members to be dedicated as well.

“This year has been ever changing in so many ways. Chloe has been the perfect example for patrollers,” said Kathleen Williams, Battlefield Elementary School School Safety Patrol Advisor.

“Chloe is an inspiration to other children,” said Battlefield Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Mrs. Konigsbauer. “With the switching back and forth from hybrid to virtual, to hybrid again, she has not missed a beat.”

Cleveland was presented her award during an end-of-year celebration for the Battlefield Elementary AAA School Safety Patrol thrown by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Department.

It’s the exemplary leadership of students like Cleveland and countless others that have made the legacy program so impactful for decades. Created to make schoolchildren safer while walking to school, the program has grown-up and matured with the times while remaining steadfast to its mission to provide a safer environment and leadership opportunities for millions of schoolchildren.

The training that patrollers receive instills safety sense beyond street crossings, including bus and car drop-offs, monitoring hallway congestion, and teaching patrollers invaluable leadership skills.

“This school year continued to be a challenge for School Safety Patrol; advisors and patrollers have risen to the challenge of keeping students safe,” said AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean. “Their actions save lives. Patrollers serve as role models across the county.”

Some schools were virtual, some met in person and others operated in a hybrid setting. Whatever the setting, those schools that kept students engaged and maintained their school safety patrol group proved endurance and dedication are lessons instilled in students this year.

The leadership values and safety awareness have inspired many alumnus patrollers to pursue admirable careers, including current President Joe Biden.

Other notable patrollers include former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, astronauts, governors, members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, Olympic medalists, and authors, like Diary of a Wimpy Kid author Jeff Kinney.

Many patrollers now serve as educators, executives, and community leaders.

Over the last 100 years, interest in and excitement for the program have spread around the world. The AAA model has been adopted in at least 30 other countries, including England, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and New Zealand.

Since 1920, AAA provides various equipment and education materials to patrollers, including reflective belts, patrol badges and training resources. To learn how to bring the AAA School Safety Patrol to your school, email SchoolSafetyPatrol@national.aaa.com.

