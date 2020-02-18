AAA: Gas prices continue to fluctuate with volatility on oil market

Published Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, 12:09 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Gas prices are down a penny from where they were last week in Virginia, but prices nationally are actually slightly up.

The national gas price average, according to AAA, is $2.44 a gallon, up two cents from last week.

The Virginia average today was at $2.20 per gallon, one cent down from a week ago, and down 15 cents over the past month.

“Domestic wholesale gasoline and global crude oil prices increased last week causing gas prices to fluctuate,” said Martha Meade, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson. “Pump prices in the week ahead could see further volatility depending on movement of the oil market as well as U.S. gasoline demand and stock levels numbers.”

Crude prices increased at the end of last week after reports emerged that the coronavirus had potentially reached its peak. Market watchers ended the week optimistic that global crude demand, which is expected to drop due to reduced travel as a result of the growing international public health crisis, would not suffer further.

If occurrences of the virus continue to increase this week, the market may struggle to hold onto price gains. Until it appears that the public health threat from the virus declines and China’s industrial sector recovers from the impact of the virus on production, crude prices are likely to continue facing downward pressure.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”