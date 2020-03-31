A message from Columbia Gas: Our commitment to you

By Brent Archer

During this heightened time of concern due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we want our customers across Virginia to know that your safety and well-being is of utmost importance to us. We understand that this situation has changed how our customers function in their daily lives. With many of you teleworking and e-learning from home, we know reliable energy is necessary to fulfill these needs. Rest assured that Columbia Gas and our dedicated employees will continue providing safe and reliable natural gas service to our customers and communities.

Our Pandemic Response

We have instituted a plan involving short and long-term strategies to address these unprecedented challenges. We are fully staffed with contingency plans in place to provide natural gas 24/7 to our customers.

Assistance for Our Customers

To help during these events, we’ve voluntarily suspended disconnects and are offering our most flexible payment plans to customers experiencing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19. These actions will remain in effect until further notice.

Safe Guarding Our Employees

We’ve taken a series of proactive and preventive steps to safeguard our employees, by restricting all nonessential business travel, implementing telework for employees with the ability to work from home, minimizing in-person meetings by using technology, and stepping up enhanced cleaning of work areas. Increased steps to minimize close in-person interactions are also central to our plans to ensure our workforce remains safe and healthy.

Working with Local and State Officials

Because safety is always our top commitment, we are in close contact with local and state officials and emergency responders to maintain communication to appropriately respond to or adjust plans during the pandemic.

Safety Reminders

Many are taking advantage of being home to do gardening and other yard projects. For your safety and those around you, we remind you to call va811 (or visit va811.com) three days before any project to ensure no buried utility lines are damaged. And, if you think you smell natural gas, STOP what you’re doing, LEAVE the area immediately and CALL 911.

Our Gratitude

While providing natural gas is an essential service, we know that the work being done by our local medical professionals, emergency and first responders is even more important than ever. We thank them for their commitment and sacrifices. Also, if you are able, consider reaching out to support organizations such as food banks, which are under great strain as well.

We hope these measures provide you with comfort of knowing your natural gas service will be dependable and reliable, even during this difficult time. For tips on ways to stay safe at home or to save energy, please visit columbiagasva.com. We also encourage you to follow us on Facebook and Twitter (@columbiagasva). If we can be of further assistance, contact our customer care center at 1-800-543-8911.

Stay safe, stay healthy and continue to look out for one another.

Brent Archer is the president and CEO of Columbia Gas.

