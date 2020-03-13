7 things to learn before starting your forex trading journey

Forex trading is the act of buying or selling currencies. In fact, it is one of the most lucrative markets, where trades in currencies are often worth millions and profits are significant. This is why countless investors find forex trading attractive, especially because this market is open 24/7. If you’re considering forex trading and don’t know how to start, here are 7 essential tips to take into account before embarking on this adventurous journey so that you can trade carefully and consider the risks:

You Can Set Up a Demo Account

As a beginner, it’s important to get a chance to practice and understand how trading business works. It wouldn’t hurt experimenting with different strategies on trades to get the hang of it, allowing you to test the waters and understand the different risks involved. The great thing about these demo accounts is that you won’t use real funds, only virtual money. Just remember that these accounts have a time limit, so practice as much as you can.

Getting Rich Quick Shouldn’t Be Your Goal

Indeed the possibility of higher returns is true, but it doesn’t happen overnight. If you are getting into this type of market thinking that you’ll make millions in a short time, then you might need to reconsider your choices. Traders and financial gurus at Forex Trading-Online believe that anyone can start trading in the foreign exchange market from the comfort of their home, but they never said that people would make a million dollars in one day. You must understand that your best bet has to be with the slow trades that drag on. They might take a while longer than you expect, but it’s safe and guaranteed to get you a nice yield.

Calculate Your Expectancy

There is a formula that every trader should learn whenever they’re about to trade in the forex market. This can help you understand just how good your system is and which strategy works best. The formula calculates the expectancy (E), average winning trade (W), average losing trade (L), and the percentage win ratio (P). It will look like this “E= 1+(W/L)x P-1” and will help you know if your trades will bring positive expectancy results. You should use it after 5 or 10 trades, even if some of them were lost because it will let you know if you’re following a decent system or not.

Keeping Records Is Key

You need to learn from the beginning that you should always have a printed record of all trades, allowing you to revise everything that you’ve done. Your records should include the reason behind the trade, entry and exit points, emotional state at the time of the trade, and the strategy you’ve chosen. These records will be important for you in the future because they can help you control your emotions, have more discipline, and have better trading habits, and it’s also a chance to learn from your possible mistakes.

Do Not Overcomplicate Your Trades

A lot of beginners tend to overextend themselves and get multiple trading screen setups or numerous software programs to help them a trade, but this isn’t needed and it might confuse you too much. You don’t need to have a lot of screens or software programs to be a successful trader. You just need a laptop and possibly a free charting program to make it easier for you if you’re on the move.

You Can Start Small

Believe it or not, you don’t need a huge capital to begin your forex trading journey. You can start with low capital depending on your situation. However, it’s recommended that you start with a thousand dollars because it acts as a buffer for safer trades. You can trade with less than that, but it’s easier in the long run with at least a thousand dollars because you might lose some trades in the future.

Choose the Right Type of Account

As a beginner, you should know that you have three accounts to choose from. You can start with a standard, mini, or micro account and choosing one depends on your needs and financial goals. Remember that the choice of account is also based on how much money you have and which strategy you will use. Always be patient and smart with your trades to have better chances of a decent return.

It might be a little overwhelming for beginners, but once you get used to the terminologies and learn how to study the markets, then you’ll be able to come up with the best strategies for a decent and lucrative yield. Just remember to adopt healthy trading habits and never mix your emotions with trades to become a competent trader in this market soon enough.

