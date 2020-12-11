7 companies taking the Italian iGaming market to the next level

The Italian iGaming market is powered by a vibrant gambling population and top-rated operators. Despite the ban on gambling adverts and strict rules to enforce responsible gambling, gambling operations continue to thrive, and the fully-regulated market makes it easier to have legal products for punters. You can name a dozen or more leaders that drive the vibrant gambling scene in terms of market share. Here’s a quick overview of 7 companies taking the Italian iGaming market to the next level.

1. William hill plc

Since its launch in 1934, William Hill Malta plc has grown to become one of the leading betting and gambling operators worldwide. It is based in London but operates in most UK countries and launched William Hill US in 2012, currently leading other regional operators. In Italy, William Hill is seen as one of the best bookmarkers and has an online casino. The company partners with several other gaming industry stakeholders, but their online casino is mostly powered by Playtech software.

You can also find titles from NetEnt, IGT, NexGen, Microgaming, and many other top-rated game providers. However, William Hills’s outstanding classic slots come from their own Ash Gaming. The in-house subsidiary is known for an electric selection of titles, including Age of Gods, Jekyll & Hyde, and Gladiator. Overall, the plc enjoys significant success as a sportsbook and online casino, with various real-money games for the Italian market.

2. Flutter Entertainment Plc

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Flutter pokerstars.it is a reputable global sports betting and gaming operator with numerous products for the UK market, Italy included. The company is responsible for PokerStars, the most popular poker site known for organizing tournaments with top prices. Since its establishment, Flutter’s reach has expanded across the UK, where most countries have regulated gambling markets. The plc houses top sports betting brands, including Paddy Power, PokerStars, Betfair, Sky Bet, and many others.

Its vision is to become a sports betting leader and gaming, so players can access fully-networked casino products. PokerStars became the Italian leader back in 2017 and has maintained its position among the country’s top operators. The casino led the pack in September (2020) revenues as Italy’s iGaming revenue increased by 25.4%. Flutter also announced to expand its portfolio of games in Italy and other regulated markets in Europe.

3. Sisal Group SpA

Sisal Group was established back in 1946 with the invention of the Schedina play slip. Since then, the operator has grown to become a force to reckon in the gaming industry. It is also one of the few operators designed to serve clients in Italy. Sisal was the first Italian company to obtain a gaming license from the government and offer legitimate gambling community products. The company also has a broad network spread across Italy.

Sisal Group is dedicated to entertainment and offers various gaming products and services. It is famous for the lottery, online gaming, casino bets, nuovicasino, ADI, payment, and retail. The company is headquartered in Lombardy, Milan and very popular among igamers. It is one of Italy’s most consistent gaming operators and is praised for its internal control system and code of ethics.

4. Microgame S.p.A

Microgame is the leading gaming service provider in Italy and has an extensive network across the country with multiple access points to other regulated markets. The company was launched in 1999 and is known for its multi-channel offering. It designs products and services for gaming operators, players, and distribution networks. An online gambling joint-stock company operates as an application service provider and develops online gambling platforms and integrated systems.

Microgame is responsible for the People’s Poker Network, an online community comprised of more than 130 online partners and over 1.5 million accounts. The company has seen exponential growth in recent years, opening several gaming portals for poker, blackjack, and lotteries. Its betting revenue continues to increase each year, cementing its position as Italy’s top gaming service provider and betting operator. Microgame has also expanded its reach to several other countries out of Italy.

5. Snaitech spa

Snaitech is another popular Italian gaming operator and the only one that features five dedicated gaming platforms. Although the company is known to lean towards sports betting and pre-match fixed odds, online gamers are treated to a robust selection of options. It offers slot games, casino table games, bingo, poker, virtual sports, and more. Snaitech deploys a user-oriented approach and focuses on provided various types of betting options for players. Downloadable smartphone and tablet apps are also available for those who fancy playing on the go.

As a fully-fledged gaming operator, Snaitech’s reach spans the entire country and develops online and offline gaming products. In recent times, the company has been praised for its efforts towards virtual sports betting. Players can bet on simulated sports games based on random results. Several games are covered, including soccer and tennis, horse races, automobiles, and racing. Snaitech is one of Italy’s top gaming and betting operator with many ADM-approved concessions and is touted for massive growth as more people shift to digital gambling.

6. Bwin

Bwin Italia s.r.l was established back in 2000 to provide sports, amusement, and recreation services. The company operates in the consumer discretionary services sector and provides impressive gaming services that have seen it rise to become one of Italy’s leading operators. Bwin is known for its gaming platforms. Players can enjoy all types of betting options, including sports betting, video slots, poker, and casino games (blackjack, roulette, baccarat, etc.), bingo, and more.

Bwin contributes significantly to the future of iGaming in Italy and allows players to quickly register online casino accounts and access games, which are available across multiple operating systems. The company has seen growth in recent years and partners with top-rated developers to ensure high-quality and entertaining experiences. The operator has consistently appeared among industry leaders and boasts popular online casinos and gambling sites.

7. Lottomatica

The name might suggest Lottomatica is all about the lottery. However, the company functions as a fully-fledged operator with all the usual gambling products. It is responsible for some of the best lotto and scratchcards. Players can also find casino games, poker, bingo, soft games, skill games, and more. However, Lottomatica is most notable for its lottery and gaming technology solutions. It is one of the largest lottery operators worldwide.

Lottomatica Group has many achievements and recently partnered with IGT, one of the leading casino software and game developers in the UK. The company continues to expand its reach by providing numerous gaming products and options for punters. It employs some 8,000 people and operates in more than 60 countries, which is an exceptional feat. This also opens doors to international gaming options and tournaments.

Story by Federica de Lorenzi

