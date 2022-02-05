5 ways to make money online for beginners

If you have ever heard the success stories of people making a living online and are wondering where to start. This post is for you. I will show you five easy ways to make money online for beginners.

The internet has opened so many opportunities for anyone to make a living online. And every day, more and more people are turning to the online world to make their financial dreams come true.

From bloggers earning six-figure income every month to small e-commerce store owners making enough to support their families and leave their 9 to 5 corporate jobs internet has made all that possible.

Which one are you planning to be? And where to start?

Well, first things first. Let’s see what is out there for you and what would be the easiest way to get you started.

1. Blogging

I will introduce you to blogging first. That’s the one I selected myself to make money online. It is not easy, but it is possible to make a living and earn beyond your wildest dreams.

You might think blogging is not for beginners, but the truth is that every blogger started where you are now. Without having any idea about what blogging is. They all started driven by the possibilities of what can come after creating a successful blogging business.

Blogging is a fascinating way to make money online. And there are so many ways you can monetize your blog, from affiliate marketing to display ads.

The first thing you should do is take one of those free blogging courses every blogger on the planet offers so you get an idea of what it would take to start a blog.

Ahead started, you don’t need any technical skills like web programming or being an expert writer.

Writing a blog is like talking to friends, and if you can write as you speak, you can write for your blog.

Blogging is not as it used to be five years ago when anyone writing their heart out would rank on the first page of google. Nowadays, it takes skills like search engine optimizations (SEO) and a great deal of keyword search. But I promise you it is not as hard as it sounds and if you are serious about making money blogging, you should learn all the skills that will make you a successful blogger.

To spark your curiosity about how much you can make as a blogger, google bloggers’ income report and your yaw might drop, as did mine when I started my online journey.

2. Dropshipping

Dropshipping is another activity that makes a lot of people a lot of money. The best part? It is suited for beginners.

So what is Dropshipping? Dropshipping is a popular business model. You would sell the goods that someone else makes and stores. Without handling any inventory or manufacturing a product, you get to make money.

Ideally, you will create a Shopify store. And display a product you will source online from a provider willing to ship the product to your customer using your credential.

If you think it is too good to be true, let me tell you that it is as good as it gets.

Creating a Shopify store is easy, and you can give it a go without having to invest a dime. Their free trial will allow you to test your business idea and if it works, you are all set.

There are applications like Oberlo that integrate with Shopify and help you smoothly source through hundreds of trusted manufacturers that allow dropshipping.

Learning to market your store will make the difference between failure and success. In this era of over information, standing out of the crowd will pay off. Fortunately, there are channels to attract the correct client to your stores, like Google or Facebook ads.

3. Complete small tasks

If you want to make quick cash and not chase rainbows like me, signing up for sites that pay you to complete small tasks is a good option for beginners.

A growing number of websites will pay you to do almost anything from taking a picture of your glasses to proofreading a test or data entry jobs, just to mention some shores.

You won’t make a lot of money, but you will definitely get your feet wet and will serve you to boost your confidence about making money online.

4. Completing surveys

Surveys are probably the first thing you will hear about when you google how to make money online. And yes, you can earn some bucks filling surveys. They are not the ideal money-making activity, but they work.

You can make your bear money by answering surveys. Must survey panels will profile you, and based on your background, you will receive invitations to participate in surveys. Your profile will also determine how much money you make.

For instance, when I became a mom, I noticed that I started getting more invitations to participate in surveys.

5. Get paid to click ads

Another simple way to earn some cash online is by clicking ads. It can’t get easier than that.

There are sites called PTC, which stand for paid to click that will pay you anywhere from 0.1 to 0.4 cents per ad you click.

Although these sites offer other ways to earn money, watching ads is their main course. It is not a lot of money, but you can make quick cash by doing almost nothing.

If you decide to give blogging a go, that money can even pay for your blogging expenses.

Conclusions

There you have five ways to earn money online for beginners. Now it is up to you which of these options will work for you.

Remember that the amount of money you make will be directly proportional to the value you provide.

Story by Dalia Escobar. Escobar is the owner of The Wealth Seeds a personal finance blog helping people to Make Money, Save it, Invest it, and find personal fulfillment along the way.