5 solutions to repairing missing teeth

Published Sunday, May. 30, 2021, 8:46 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Many people do not want to admit this, but a person will make initial judgments on another person within seconds of meeting that person. People will decide what they think of you by viewing the way you walk, the way you talk, what you are wearing, and your mannerisms as you communicate with them.

One of the most impressionable features in a person is their smile. A good smile can put people at ease, give comfort, and can help build trust. In today’s society, a pearly white smile of straight teeth signifies attractiveness and sometimes denotes wealth. A smile of yellow, crooked, or missing teeth is correlated with poor, unkempt, and laziness.

Whether you are looking for a new mate or looking for a further business contact, the person with the perfect smile will be the person you veer your attention to, even if you do not realize it.

With today’s technology, there have been many advances in the dental field. If a person loses a tooth or several teeth, there are options they can choose from to get their smile repaired as you read through these options, smile because you will obtain your perfect grin again.

Crowns

Dental crowns are used to replace the top portion of a tooth. A crown is a cap that will sit on top of your tooth’s existing root where there may have been decay in the past. These days, crowns have the durability to last anywhere between five and fifteen years. There is a downside of crowns. If the crown is not secured correctly, bacteria may get underneath it, causing more tooth decay and future dental appointments.

Dental bridges

Dental bridges are another non-permanent fix for your smile. Most bridges will last an average of 10 years before they need to be replaced again. Dental bridges can be a solution if you have one to four consecutive teeth missing. A dental bridge is one of the more affordable smile solutions available.

Partial or full dentures

Like everything in the dental field, the quality of dentures has evolved over the years. Now, many people may have partial or complete dentures, and you may not even know it. Dentures are a way to replace missing teeth. These days, dentures may snap into your mouth if your dental surgeon installed anchors or clips into your mouth. A full denture is used when all of the teeth are missing from either the top or bottom. A partial denture is used when there is an area of the mouth missing teeth.

Veneers

If you are concerned about the appearance of your smile, veneers may be the solution for you. A high-quality veneer is made of porcelain. This can cost between $1,000 to $3,000 per tooth and last an average of 10 years. When veneers are installed into the smile, the dentist may decide to shave your current teeth down to the studs, then attach the veneers on top. Once you have veneers, you are still susceptible to plaque and bacteria forming underneath the veneer. You must still visit the dentist for regular cleanings and exams.

Permanent replacement teeth

A more permanent solution for repairing your smile would be replacement teeth, like Stabili-Teeth. This solution would involve a dental surgeon adding anchoring points into your jaw for the prosthetic teeth to attach to. This solution may seem more invasive but can be a simple procedure with lasting results.

Smile often

Take care of your teeth now while you have them, but if you need to replace missing teeth or spruce up your existing teeth, there are many options.

Related

Comments