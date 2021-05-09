5 games to play with your kids when you’re stuck in quarantine

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many parents are concerned about keeping their children occupied and entertained during quarantine. Therefore, you’d be wise to keep a few quarantine-friendly games in your pocket. You can use these five games to help your children pass the time.

Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing, a Nintendo-exclusive game, also has a smartphone edition that is free to download and play but has in-app purchases.

Players will create their fantasy worlds and choose from a cast of up to 100 animal characters. In addition, family members who each own the game will communicate through the application.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is available for iOS and Android devices through the App Store and Google Play.

Lego Duplo World

Lego fans should let their imaginations run wild, even while they’re on the go or online. Since the Lego Duplo World game is designed for children aged four and under, it has a “multi-touch” feature that enables family members to collaborate on puzzles and play together.

The software is available for download for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Mario Kart series

Mario Kart, the famous game, now has a mobile edition that allows family and friends to compete against one another through their smartphones. In addition, when players download the game, they can communicate with one another addition, family her in real-time, or introduce one another as buddies.

Mario Kart is a video game franchise centered on go-kart racing produced and released by Nintendo as a spin-off from the company’s flagship Super Mario series. It features Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and Animal Crossing franchises participating in races while using different products.

On the App Store and Google Play Store, the game is accessible for free download. It features in-app transactions, and consumers must have a Nintendo account to play.

Scrabble

The time-honored word game has a range of multimedia variants.

Words with Friends is a Scrabble-inspired game in which two players will fight against one another as long as the application is connected. It is available for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Scrabble GO is another application dedicated to the time-word game. Additionally, the software has a variety of timed games and multiplayer experiences. It’s easy to download from the App Store and Google Play Store. Arkadium games and AARP Games host a big collection of word games which you can check out.

Kahoot

Though Kahoot! has grown in popularity as a platform for teachers to build entertaining quizzes for children, users can also use the website and mobile app to host virtual quiz sessions with family members.

Users may make their quizzes for free and share the connection with an unlimited number of users.

