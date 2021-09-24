5 family friendly vacations you should try

Traveling and spending time with your family is important. Going to new places at a young age helps children become more compassionate, confident, and outgoing. It exposes them to new situations, different people, and other cultures. Traveling as a family also strengthens family bonds and creates lifelong memories. There is a trip out there for every family, the challenging part is deciding on just one place to go.

Cruise

A cruise is a great place for families to unwind, have fun, and try new things. Alaska cruises are designed specifically with families in mind and therefore have every amenity you could want. These cruises have theaters, water slides, pools, and even daycare centers. Since most family cruises last several days, it is a great opportunity to participate in pre scheduled activities as a family. The most unique thing about taking a cruise is that they have a list of activities already planned and scheduled, all you have to do is show up. You can then choose which activities are the best fit for your family, making a more unique vacation experience.

Theme park

Another great option for some families is to vacation at a theme park. This is something that can be personalized to both your budget and the age range of your children. If you have young children, you should consider parks like Legoland or Disneyland. Older children, however, may have more fun at Cedar Point or Universal Studios. California and Florida are known for having several theme parks nearby. This allows you and your family to hop from park to park and experience several parks within the same vacation. Since every park has something slightly different to offer, this could be a fun and memorable vacation for everyone.

National park

If your family doesn’t like crowds, a national park might be the best place to visit. There are many beautiful and amazing national parks throughout the United States. You can easily look online to find the closest one to you. In addition, several parks have views and hikes that the whole family can enjoy. Zion National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Olympic National Park, and Yosemite National Park all have exceptional views and hikes ranging from medium to difficult. All of these parks also offer some sort of housing in or near the park. Going to a national park gives your family a great opportunity to try something a little different, get into nature, and have fun camping.

Airplane

While airplanes and flying may not make a great vacation, the destination will. If you have a family that loves to travel and try new things, a destination vacation would be perfect. Traveling to a new country allows your family to become truly immersed in that country and gives your children the opportunity to see how other people live around the world. A vacation to a new country will also force your whole family outside of their respective comfort zones and help all of you create lasting memories. Even little things, such as eating food or walking down the street can become an adventure in a foreign country.

Water park

While similar to theme parks, water parks are also an excellent choice for a family vacation. Water parks are found throughout the country and are easily accessible to almost every budget. If you want to take your family on vacation, but are on a tight budget water parks can accommodate that. They have pools and activities for all age groups and there is usually some sort of scheduled activity that the park offers. You can make it into more of a true vacation by booking a hotel near the water park. This might feel similar to a staycation, but sometimes staycations are the most memorable experiences that families can make.

Whatever kind of vacation your family chooses, try to push your family a little bit out of their comfort zones. By going a little outside of your comfort zone, your family will be forced to try new things, and trying new things together is what creates memories.