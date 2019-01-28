5 CBD recipes that are perfect for the holiday season

The holiday season tends to be a very stressful time for many people. It shouldn’t be that way, but between buying gifts, trying to cook the perfect meal, and trying to keep everybody happy, tensions can be high. However, for the most part, it’s a fun and exciting time, with plenty of opportunities to cook up some delicious treats. But people usually make the same things year after year, and holiday baking can get boring. If you want to add a bit magic to your kitchen, CBD is the perfect way to spice things up. Check out the Green Roads CBD review for the best CBD to add to your dishes.

If we had suggested that you whip up a cannabis-infused salad dressing for the family a year ago, you probably would have clicked away, thinking we were crazy. But the rising popularity of CBD means that it is now a lot more easily accessible and a socially accepted resource for reducing stress and feeling all around better.

The truth is that “cannacuriosity” is flowing rapidly through today’s society. There is an increasing amount of people who are excited to add CBD to their everyday life. CBD is a great way to add relaxation and rest at the end of a busy day. Edibles containing low doses of CBD are a great option for first-time cannabis users.

From cakes to popsicles and energy bites to chocolate mousse, we want to share with you the ultimate ways to add CBD into your holiday festivities.

Red Velvet CBD Cake

Who doesn’t love red velvet cake? Softer than most cakes, fluffy, buttery and moist, there’s only one thing that can improve the original red velvet cake – and that is CBD. This is the perfect dessert to take to any holiday party.

Ingredients

2 teaspoons of cocoa powder

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 tablespoon of white vinegar

2 ¾ cups of all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1 ¾ cups of granulated sugar

2 large room temperature eggs

¾ cup of canola oil

10 drops of CBD oil

1 ¼ cup of buttermilk

2 teaspoons dark red food coloring

Frosting

4 ounces of slightly softened butter

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

16 ounces of soft cream cheese

3 cups of powdered sugar

Directions

Set your oven to 350 degrees. Use parchment paper to cover three 8 inch pan and then slowly pour the wet ingredients together with beaten eggs into a bowl. All dry ingredients should be mixed together in a separate bowl. Next, you should fold the wet ingredients into the dry.

The mix is now ready and can be poured into the three separate pans. Bake for between 25 to 30 minutes. Once done, you can flip them onto a cooling rack.

You can get started with the frosted while the cakes are cooling down.

Mix the cream cheese and butter together, and slowly add powdered sugar (this is to avoid clumping). Then add the vanilla and beat everything together until it’s smooth.

Once the cakes are completely cooled, simply frost and decorate.

CBD Golden Milk Popsicles

Nibbling on a therapeutic popsicle is the best way to stay cool when things are getting heated with the family. The first secret of a good popsicle is to have a good mold. Popsicles are undergoing a renaissance, and as such, there are plenty of easy-to-use contraptions and fun shapes available at the moment.

There are so many different types of popsicles, and this recipe can be easily customized to suit your taste and dietary needs. The easiest way to make these popsicles is with a CBD tincture. Also, while we provide a recommended CBD ratio, you can adjust it to meet your needs.

Ingredients

1/3 cup Nut Milk

1/3 cup Honey

4 teaspoons CBD tincture

1-14 oz can Full Fat Coconut Milk, well shaken

1/2 teaspoons vanilla

1/4 teaspoons Ginger

1 tablespoons Coconut Milk Powder

Directions

Place all the ingredients in one small saucepan. The heat should be set at above medium-low and stir frequently until all ingredients have been added and the mixture is smooth.

Next step is to pour the mixture into popsicle molds and freeze them for at least 3 hours before serving. While you can start serving after 3 hours, it’s often best to leave them to freeze overnight. This recipe will make 6 popsicles.

CBD-infused Lavender Hot Chocolate

What could possibly be better than a warm, chocolatey, lavender drink on a cold winter’s night? Perhaps the only thing that can beat this is a warm, chocolatey, lavender drink infused with CBD. We don’t know about you, but this sounds like bliss in a mug to us.

This CBD-infused hot chocolate hits the spot and warms the heart. It doesn’t only have anti-inflammatory properties, but it’s also incredibly delicious.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon dried culinary lavender

1 cup of unsweetened plant-based milk of choice (hemp and almond work great; coconut is also tasty, but it changes the flavor a bit)

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 drop of neutral-flavored CBD oil (check out Green Roads for the best CBD)

2 tablespoons maple syrup

Pinch of salt

Directions

Add the milk to a small pot and bring it just to the boil. Then add the lavender and cover the pot. Leave it to steep for 10 minutes. Next, you can pour the mixture through a fine-mesh strainer or tea strainer to remove the lavender and reserve the infused milk.

Blend together with maple syrup, vanilla, cocoa powder, sea salt, and CBD oil. It’s ready to be served immediately.

Chocolate Reindeer Mousse

This is the perfect dish for the holiday season. It’s the ideal dessert to enjoy after a big festive meal. The best part is that it’s light and airy, so you won’t be left too full after indulging. With this recipe’s added tot of CBD, you will definitely want to leave room for dessert.

Ingredients

6 pitted dates

4 tablespoons maple syrup

3-4 tablespoons cold water

2 pitted and scooped avocados

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

15 drops CBD oil

Directions

Combine the cocoa powder, dates, vanilla, maple syrup, cold water, and vanilla, and add it to a food processor. Process the mixture and make sure to scrape the sides down if necessary.

Once the mixture is smooth, you can add the two avocados and CBD oil. Then you will need to process again, and gradually add the remaining two tablespoons of cold water.

Lastly, you can divide the mouse evenly between four dessert cups. Chill them in the fridge before serving and be sure to enjoy them within 48 hours.

Coconut Raspberry CBD Energy Bites

CBD energy bites are one of the best things to have in the house, because they’re sweet enough to count as treats, but they aren’t so decadent – there’s no worry about the guilt of overindulging. Dates are the perfect way to sweeten desserts because they are a whole food with minerals and fiber, and don’t seem to have the same addictive quality that refined sugars have.

These energy bites could count as a superfood, depending on what ingredients you decide to use. Sprouted seeds and hemp seeds are a great mixture to use for the base, coconut oil is used as a binder, and the dates are used to sweeten the dish. From this simple recipe, there are plenty of ways to jazz it up or make them seasonal in flavor.

In this particular recipe, 1 ml of a 3,000 mg tincture is used, resulting in 100mg of CBD for the entire batch, or less than 10 mg per serving.

Ingredients

1.2-ounce bag freeze-dried organic raspberries

1ml CBD oil tincture

¼ cup organic hemp seeds

½ cup sprouted organic pumpkin seeds

1 cup pitted dates

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

Directions

Add the freeze-dried raspberries to a food processor and turn on high until the raspberries have been ground up into a fine powder – this should take about 20 seconds. Then, pour the raspberry powder into a bowl and set aside.

Next combine the hemp seeds, coconut powder, pumpkin seeds, coconut oil, and CBD oil into the base of the food processor. Process on high for about 60 seconds, or until the ingredients have turned into course batter. Then, pour the mixture into a mixing bowl and shape the batter into energy bites using your hands, and roll each one in a coating of raspberry powder.

Place the energy bites into the fridge for at least 30 minutes before serving to your guests. You can store these in your fridge and consume within seven days of making.