40K: Augusta Health passes another COVID-19 vaccination milestone

More than 40,000 residents in Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro have now been fully vaccinated at Augusta Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Vaccination efforts

Augusta Health is vaccinating everyone age 12 and older who lives, works or goes to school in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for individuals age 18 and over. Pfizer vaccine is authorized for individuals age 12 and older; a parent or guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of those under the age of 18.

The focus of vaccinations efforts has shifted from the large-scale, on-campus mass vaccination clinics to smaller, more convenient neighborhood-based clinics throughout the community. Large clinics will still be scheduled regularly, but in half-day increments.

Community-based clinics

Augusta Health also provides off-campus, community-based clinics in partnership with local organizations, churches and schools. The number of these clinics has increased significantly.

Last week, nine community events provided 246 doses of vaccine. This week, these community clinics are scheduled:

Wednesday, June 16

At Nibco in Stuarts Draft from 7-8:30 a.m. (Moderna).

At Shelburne Middle School in Staunton from 9:30-11:30 a.m. (Pfizer).

At Staunton High School from 1-3 p.m. (Pfizer).

At Outback restaurant for employees from 5-6:30 p.m. (Johnson & Johnson).

Thursday, June 17

At Glossbrenner United Methodist Church from 4-6 p.m. (Moderna).

Friday, June 11

At Daiken in Verona from 7-10 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. (Johnson & Johnson).

Saturday, June 19

At the Juneteenth Celebration at the Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton. Vaccinations will be in the Octagonal Barn from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome but registrations available at vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Pfizer vaccine for those age 12 and over.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those age 18 and over who prefer the one-dose vaccine.

Community organizations that would like to partner with Augusta Health for a Vaccination Clinic can contact VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for more information on the requirements.

Large on-campus vaccination clinics

Appointments are preferred for clinics. Walk-ins are welcome.

Go to vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available. On-campus clinics for the remainder of this week are:

Tuesday, June 15: The clinic will run from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Walk-ins welcome until 10 a.m.

This is a Pfizer clinic, so anyone age 12 and older may attend. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Wednesday, June 16: After school/after work clinic hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 6 p.m.

This is a Pfizer clinic, so anyone age 12 and older may attend. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com



Thursday, June 17: After school/after work clinic hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 6 p.m.

This is a Pfizer clinic, so anyone age 12 and older may attend. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com



Friday, June 18: The clinic will run from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Walk-ins welcome until 10 a.m.

This is a Moderna clinic, so anyone age 18 and older may attend.

Vaccination call center

Not everyone has access to the internet. Those who need assistance to schedule should call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

Homebound patients are being vaccinated through a pilot program with Central Shenandoah EMS. Contact the Vaccination Call Center for more information.

