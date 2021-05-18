4 simple steps to replace broken garage door springs

Garage doors form an integral part of our day-to-day lives. There are different designs, and these come in various shapes, materials, and sizes. Older doors come in one piece, but sectional designs are commonly used and feature different springs. Others have pulleys and cables and are challenging to fix.

What are the symptoms of faulty garage door springs?

Aging or failing door springs exert a lot of pressure on the garage door opener. This forces the door to lose its resiliency, and the opener will begin to strain when lifting the door. When the springs break, you’ll hear a loud bang, meaning that they have been stretched to full tension.

If this happens, you should seek help from garage door repair Houston professionals. They offer a broad range of garage door repair services and many other locations.

What are the steps to replacing broken garage door springs?

You can fix broken garage door springs with ease, but you must be cautious while accomplishing the task. This can be risky; you can lose your limbs, fingers, or worse still, your life. Here are the steps:

Step1: Turn off power to the garage door

Turn off power to the door to avoid electrocution during repairs. Disconnect the door opener power cord and also disconnect it from the garage door. However, this applies to newer door designs; for the older versions, detach the fuse and turn off the circuit breaker to turn off the power.

Step 2: Examine the springs for similarity

Examine the new door springs, and ensure that they resemble each other. They should be the same type and with similar dimensions. You should also know the distinct types of garage door springs. These are:

Open Looped Clipped Ends Early set torsion spring Double Looped Torsion Springs Standard torsion spring

Step 3: Unfasten the bolts

Wind off the unbroken springs and loosen and remove the bolts securing the torsion cones and the spring bracket. Once done, replace the spring and reinstall the hardware. Moreover, wind up the new springs and ensure your garage doors are level and well-balanced. To minimize friction, consider applying a lubricant.

Step 4: Reconnect the door opener

Now that you’ve ascertained that the door is level and balanced, it’s time to reconnect the door opener. Shut it severally to ensure that it functions optimally.

When should you contact a professional?

Standard garage doors weigh between 130 to 400 pounds. Opening the lightest garage doors takes a significant amount of force. And it’s risky to replace broken door springs or repair the door by yourself.

It’s advisable to have garage door springs replaced by a pro. Although most homeowners do this to save on repair costs, there are various safety considerations to make.

Nonetheless, experts can accomplish the task within an hour or two. They understand the different types of springs and the most suitable grades for your door design.

The bottom line

A faulty garage door exposes your property to various vulnerabilities. It can act as an entry spot for burglars, which can lead to loss of valuables. If you notice failing garage door springs, contact an expert immediately for the best repair services.

