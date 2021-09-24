4 benefits of disposable gloves in healthcare

Did you know that your conventional disposable latex gloves were invented in 1889? These revolutionary gloves were invented by William Stewart Halsted, the first chief of surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital. The fact is that working in the healthcare industry means that you’re exposed to various elements throughout your day. Therefore, the primary concern for healthcare employees is avoiding cross-contamination of any sort.

The great news is that you can use disposable latex gloves to avoid many risks that can result from being exposed to these various elements. Not only do these gloves offer you a great deal of protection, but they’re versatile to use in nearly any industry. Research suggests that these gloves are the most popular choice in the healthcare and industrial sectors. But what are the benefits of disposable gloves in healthcare? You should keep on reading if you want to find out more.

They offer chemical resistance

You’d be surprised to find that your natural rubber latex is originally sourced from the sap of a rubber tree. Latex is what offers your gloves the chemical resistance that you need from acids and other dangerous chemicals. This ensures that you’re protected if you work in a lab that houses various chemical components. But if you’re worried about a latex allergy, there are other alternatives, such as vinyl gloves, that you should consider using.

It’s resistant to punctures

When you’re in healthcare, you use a lot of needles to prick and probe your patients. Therefore, ensuring that you’re not exposed to their blood when you’re trying to get blood samples of any kind is essential. The great thing about choosing disposable gloves is that they won’t be easily punctured should you make any mistakes while trying to draw blood from your patient. This should help you to avoid any cross-contamination. In addition, it should ensure that you don’t expose yourself or your patients to unknown issues should your blood accidentally mix.

They’re durable

If your job requires you to do different tasks throughout the day, you want adequate protection for your hands that won’t break easily. Disposable gloves are the durable protection that you need to last you throughout the day. They’re made from rubber tree sap. Since they’re naturally sourced, they’re made from natural and robust material. You should rest-assure that they won’t snap when you least expect them to.

Comfort

Latex offers you flexibility and comfort. You don’t have to worry about your hands being cramped after using these gloves for hours.

In summary, these gloves offer you a wide range of protection from free radicals when you work in an environment at high risk. In the healthcare industry, it’s not only your health and safety that’s a significant concern. The last thing you want to do is infect your patients with any potentially life-threatening diseases due to negligence. An almost sure way to ensure that this doesn’t happen is by covering your hands with protective and durable gear such as your disposable latex gloves.