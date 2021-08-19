3 Redneck Tenors brings new breed of the tenor genre to the Wayne Theatre

The 3 Redneck Tenors will bring a smorgasbord of songs from gospel, country, Broadway, pop and even classical to the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro on Friday, Sept. 10.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at waynetheatre.org.

Blending their skills as classically trained artists, their musical comedy show will feature down home laughs with big city music.

The trio have been described as a “weirdly awesome blend of crooning, country and comedy.” In 2015, they wowed judges on “America’s Got Talent,” where they were finalists with their act “Opera in Blue Jeans & Tuxedos.”

Matthew Lord, Blake Davidson and Johnathan Frugé are the talented vocalists comprising the group, which has been delivering wildly entertaining musical comedy since 2006. This powerhouse trio will have you doubling over with laughter throughout their show.

Lord, the creator and writer for the group, has performed with almost every major opera house in the U.S., including San Francisco Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Dallas Opera, Houston Opera, Washington Opera and Portland Opera. He made his New York Metropolitan Opera debut in January 2004 in “Boris Godunov.”

Davidson has sung with the Anchorage Opera, the Dallas Opera, the Fort Worth Symphony, the Florida Orchestra and the Dallas Symphony – for which he is the featured soloist on the symphony’s Christmas CD. Performances outside the country include New Zealand’s Auckland Philharmonic and the Filharmonico de Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico. Early in his career, Davidson was seen off-Broadway at 2nd Stage and as the ringmaster for the Shrine circus.

Frugé’s credits include choral performances and soloist appearances at Carnegie Hall with the New York City Chamber Orchestra, Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Meyerson Center, the Texas State Capitol, the Texas Music Educators Association convention in San Antonio, 2004 Southwest American Choral Directors Association in Little Rock and the 2005 American Choral Directors Association National Convention in Los Angeles.