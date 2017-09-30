W&L’s Staniar Gallery presents Hard-wired

Washington and Lee University’s Staniar Gallery is pleased to present “Hard-wired,” an exhibit by Maine-based sculptor Anna Hepler.

The show will be on view Oct. 5-Nov. 1, with a public artist’s talk and reception Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in Wilson Hall’s Concert Hall. Both the exhibit and the talk are free and open to the public.

“Hard-wired” presents works in ceramic, wood, metal, and paper that reflect the artist’s exploration into the language of visual perception. In Hepler’s process-based approach to creative practice, she allows each new piece to be informed by the last, pushing the possibilities and examining the depths of her materials.

In her artist’s statement she describes the works in this series as portraying “folded, slumped, stacked or intertwined forms in which one material looks or behaves like another. Wood slats mimic hanging rope; woodblocks resemble animal hides; ceramics appear to be made of steel; and wire sculptures drape and flow like fabric.”

Hepler’s work is in many public collections, including the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, and the Tate Gallery in London. Her many distinctions include a residency at Nova Scotia College of Art and Design and fellowships from the Maine Arts Commission and Roswell Artist in Residence.

Staniar Gallery is located on the second floor of Wilson Hall, in Washington and Lee University’s Lenfest Center for the Arts. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please call 540-458-8861.