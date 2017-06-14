 jump to example.com

Waynesboro Schools announce leadership appointments

Published Wednesday, Jun. 14, 2017, 2:01 pm

The Waynesboro School Board announces the selection of two assistant principals for Kate Collins Middle School.

waynesboroJoshua Herndon has been the assistant principal at Westwood Hills Elementary School since July 2015. Renae Deffenbaugh, Principal of Westwood Hills Elementary School stated, “Mr. Herndon’s effective administrative skills have contributed significantly to efficient school operations and student academic achievement. He has developed positive relationships and been an excellent role model for our students.”

Herndon joined Waynesboro Public Schools after previous employment by Augusta County Schools as a high school Social Studies teacher for seven years.

Janice McCarter will also be assuming a position as assistant principal. She has previously been employed by Suffolk Public Schools for three years as an assistant principal at the elementary level and has 15 years of combined teaching experience in both elementary and middle school in Virginia and South Carolina.

While in Suffolk, Virginia she also worked at the division level as a history curriculum specialist. McCarter has a bachelor of science in elementary education with a minor in English from Charleston Southern University and completed a master of education in leadership from Regent University in 2014.

Charles Peeling will be joining Ms. Janet Buchheit, principal, and the newly appointed leadership team as the dean of students for Kate Collins Middle School. The dean of students will work with the principal, assistant principals, and teachers in carrying out academic and behavior programs that enhance the learning environment and promote the social and emotional health of every student.

Peeling is currently the director of student support services in Frederick County Public Schools where he has held this position since 2005. The Office of Student Support Services provides assistance to students, families, and schools to advance the well-being, academic success, and lifelong achievement of students. Primary focus areas include school attendance, student discipline, and other support program designed to meet educational needs and foster positive community connections.

Dr. Jeffrey Cassell, superintendent, stated “We are excited about the combination of instructional experiences and leadership abilities each of these individuals will share with Kate Collins Middle School students, teachers, and families. They possess leadership qualities and personal characteristics necessary to work effectively with students, parents, and the community.”

