Waynesboro Police issue warning on IRS scam
Published Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 11:54 am
Front Page » Events » Waynesboro Police issue warning on IRS scam
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Waynesboro Police Department has received numerous calls this week from concerned citizens about the dreaded IRS scam.
Victims are told they owe money to the IRS and it must be paid promptly through a pre-loaded debit card or wire transfer. If the victim refuses to cooperate, they are then threatened with immediate arrest by the local police department, deportation or suspension of a business or driver’s license. In many cases, the caller becomes hostile and insulting. Or, victims may be told they have a refund due to try to trick them into sharing private information. If the phone isn’t answered, the scammers often leave an “urgent” callback request.
Note that the IRS will never:
- Call to demand immediate payment using a specific payment method such as a prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer.
- Generally, the IRS will first mail you a bill if you owe any taxes.
- Threaten to immediately bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.
- Demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe.
- Instruct that you NOT notify local law enforcement since, “they can’t help you.”
- Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion