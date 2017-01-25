Waynesboro Police issue warning on IRS scam

The Waynesboro Police Department has received numerous calls this week from concerned citizens about the dreaded IRS scam.

Victims are told they owe money to the IRS and it must be paid promptly through a pre-loaded debit card or wire transfer. If the victim refuses to cooperate, they are then threatened with immediate arrest by the local police department, deportation or suspension of a business or driver’s license. In many cases, the caller becomes hostile and insulting. Or, victims may be told they have a refund due to try to trick them into sharing private information. If the phone isn’t answered, the scammers often leave an “urgent” callback request.

Note that the IRS will never: