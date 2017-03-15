Waynesboro Police investigating rash of vehicle vandalisms
Published Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2017, 6:53 pm
The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking information regarding the spray painting of at least seven motor vehicles parked and unattended between Monday evening, March 13th and Tuesday morning, March 14th.
The vehicles were parked at Brandon Ladd Apartments on Tiffany Drive or adjacent streets.
Residents in that area began discovering the vandalism as they went to their cars to go to work with the remainder of the reports coming in throughout the day on Tuesday. Damage to the cars could total several hundred dollars but was mitigated by the wet and snowy conditions that persisted throughout the night.
The department is requesting anyone with information about this crime to contact the department.
