Waynesboro Police investigating early morning armed robbery

The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred approximately 1 a.m. this morning at the Speedway Convenience Store located at 780 E. Main Street, in the city.

At that time a black male with his face partially covered entered the store which was occupied by two employees along with two customers and pulled a small revolver from his pocket. He directed the two customers, one adult female and one adult male, to move from near the front door deeper inside the store. The suspect then confronted the two female store employees demanding they empty the money from both registers into his book bag. In addition he demanded several cartons of New Port Cigarettes which he also placed into his book bag. During the duration of the robbery the suspect kept his gun pointed at the victims, telling them at various times to hurry up etc.

Once the suspect had all that would fit into the book bag he left the store and fled west towards N. Commerce Ave. Responding officers tracked his foot prints in the light snow that had fallen but the track ended in the 100 block of commerce.

The amount of cash and the value of the cigarettes taken is not being disclosed at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

The suspect was described by the witnesses as follows:

Black Male

25 – 35 years of age

Approximately 5’9’’

He was wearing a Blue Hoodie, brown pants and black “Jordan” shoes. The material covering part of his face was possibly a dark bandanna and the book bag that he carried was blue.

The department requests persons with information which may help to identify this suspect to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017. Callers to Crime Stoppers do not have to give their name and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1000.00 if the information they provide leads to an arrest. Attached are still photos from the stores security cameras.