Wayne Theatre, Augusta Health present focus on joint pain

Published Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017, 1:05 pm

The Wayne Theatre presents “Is Your Joint Pain Slowing You Down?” as the June installment in the Signature Speaker Series-Health.

augusta health joint centerThe talk will be led by the Augusta Health Joint Center Team, which provides personalized care to total-knee and total-hip replacement patients

The Joint Center offers a state-of-the art facility, patient and family focus and a dedicated staff.

The goal at Augusta Health is to help you get back to the  life you enjoy living – pain free.  Join Joint Center staff as they speak about joint pain and various approaches. Learn how to determine when it is time to consider surgery as well as an opportunity to ask questions.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The presentation begins at 7 p.m.

 

