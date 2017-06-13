Wayne Theatre, Augusta Health present focus on joint pain
Published Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017, 1:05 pm
Front Page » Events » Wayne Theatre, Augusta Health present focus on joint pain
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Wayne Theatre presents “Is Your Joint Pain Slowing You Down?” as the June installment in the Signature Speaker Series-Health.
The talk will be led by the Augusta Health Joint Center Team, which provides personalized care to total-knee and total-hip replacement patients
The Joint Center offers a state-of-the art facility, patient and family focus and a dedicated staff.
The goal at Augusta Health is to help you get back to the life you enjoy living – pain free. Join Joint Center staff as they speak about joint pain and various approaches. Learn how to determine when it is time to consider surgery as well as an opportunity to ask questions.
Doors open at 6 p.m. The presentation begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets
Wayne Theatre Box Office Hours
Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
One hour before all performances
521 West Main Street
Waynesboro VA 22980
540-943-9999
Online ticketing ends three hours before scheduled performances. After that time, remaining tickets will be available at the box office one hour before show time.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion