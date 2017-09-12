Water protectors raise banner over James River
Published Tuesday, Sep. 12, 2017, 11:13 am
Water protectors raise banner over James River
The Virginia Water Solidarity Banner was lifted over the James River Friday evening by over 40 water protectors as part of a no pipelines direct action.
The Virginia River Healers organized the banner drop in Richmond to support kayakers and paddlers that have been journeying down the James River since Monday. The paddlers started up river from Richmond at the point where Dominion Energy and the Atlantic Coast Pipeline plan to horizontally drill under the James River for a fracked gas pipeline.
The Virginia River Healers have asserted that this construction process threatens the source of drinking water for Richmond and over 2.5 million people.
The banner was spread across the Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge and graced the river with the words “Our water is greater than pipelines.” The Virginia Water Solidarity Banner is a 35-foot long anti-pipeline banner that includes a 30′ two headed fish for the public to write down comments and sign their names.
The banner has traveled the state to join impacted communities at public hearings, stand with water protectors and property owners on the front lines, and has been strung across threatened rivers.
