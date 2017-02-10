Warner on reports of communications between Gen. Flynn, Russian ambassador
Published Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, 8:39 pm
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) comments on reports of pre-inauguration communications between Gen. Michael Flynn, President Trump’s National Security Adviser, and Russia’s ambassador to the United States regarding sanctions:
“These reports underscore both the gravity and the urgency of the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, which will include a thorough examination of counterintelligence concerns – including any links between Russia and individuals associated with political campaigns.”
