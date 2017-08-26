Warner, Kaine announce $2.6 million to protect, restore coastal communities

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced that Virginia is receiving $2.67 million in federal funds from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to help the Commonwealth administer its coastal management program.

The funding comes as part of the National Coastal Zone Management Program, which serves as an important voluntary federal-state partnership that protects, restores, and responsibly develops our nation’s coastal communities and resources by balancing economic development, coastal uses, and natural resource protection. This NOAA grant will help local communities in Virginia supplement the over $2,150,000 in existing coastal management funds currently being used for restoration efforts.

“This funding will assist Virginia’s effort to protect and invigorate our coastal communities and economies,” said the Senators. “Through this partnership, we will be able to restore estuaries that safeguard our shorelines while creating coastal jobs that help maintain the vitality of our fisheries and other industries.”

These funds will provide continued assistance to the Virginia coastal management program to address many important coastal issues in the Commonwealth including habitat restoration and protection, land acquisition, regional land use and ocean planning, and stewardship programs and activities. The funding also supports ongoing coastal community planning, enhancements of working waterfronts, wetland mapping and permitting, beach and dunes protection, water quality management, and public outreach and education.

In addition, the award also is supporting the following initiatives and local projects: