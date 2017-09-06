 jump to example.com

Virginia Tech expert: Potential solutions still exist in North Korean crisis

Published Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017, 12:00 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

If North Korea remains committed to openly and provocatively advancing its nuclear program and the United States will accept nothing other than complete disarmament, a diplomatic solution is unlikely, says a Virginia Tech expert in nuclear politics and foreign policy.

earth“If the U.S. demands North Korea begin dismantling its arsenal in exchange for talks then North Korea has little incentive to negotiate,” says Paul Avey who teaches courses in national security, strategy, and world politics. “On the other hand, if the two sides and other key regional actors can enter talks, potential solutions continue to exist. At the least, the two sides would be conducting additional dialogue which could reduce the chances for miscalculations.”

Do you see potential bargaining outcome?
“Though it’s unknown if either side is interested, one possibility would be that North Korea refrain from further nuclear weapon tests and halt provocative missile tests. In exchange, the United States would tacitly accept a nuclear-armed North Korea for the time being. This would reduce the most visible and dangerous aspects of the crisis – the North’s tests and heightened rhetoric from both sides that accompany those tests. With a bit more stability the two sides could explore additional options.

What role should the U.N. Security Council play?
“Any use of force would be greatly facilitated if there were a Security Council resolution outlining the conditions when force could be considered, which the United States has frequently sought in the past when considering the use of force —even if at times it was a selective reading of some of the resolutions used to justify the use of force. I’m skeptical that this is realistic in the present climate.

“Really with the Security Council it comes down to the permanent five members – the United States, Britain, France, China, and Russia. If any of those object, then a resolution would fail because each has veto power. So really when we say UN Security Council we mean that the United States needs to get its NATO allies and then China and Russia on board with a policy in order to be effective.”

Would more stringent sanctions influence North Korea’s actions?
“Additional sanctions probably won’t really change North Korea’s behavior short of key countries – and here China is by far the most important – completely cutting them off. That could lead to the collapse of the regime itself. “

Is the president’s criticism of South Korea an effective tactic?
“The President may believe that publicly pressuring South Korea will compel them to more closely align their policy with that of the United States, but I’m not aware of foreign policy experts that argue this is likely to be effective. If North Korea’s objective is to introduce cracks in U.S. alliances in the region then this plays into their hands.”

 

About Virginina Tech’s Paul Avey

Before coming to Virginia Tech, Avey was a pre-doctoral fellow with the Managing the Atom project and International Security Program at Harvard’s Belfer Center for International Studies, a Stanton Nuclear Security Fellow at MIT. ( Paul Avey’s Bio )

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
State Fair fare to dish up a big helping of deliciousness
First home football game at Virginia Tech to feature two military flyovers
Where does UVA go in its search for a new AD?
What’s up with Stephen Strasburg?
Dominion Energy invites applicants for $1 million in grants
McAuliffe announces $2.2 billion growth for Virginia tourism industry since 2014
Landowners sue FERC to stop eminent domain on pipelines
Press Conference: Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA AD search, look ahead to Indiana
AAA: Gas prices continue to increase post-Harvey
Hurricane Irma to track toward U.S.: Update
Antibiotics found to weaken body’s ability to fight off disease
One dead in accident on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
I’m Listening: Entercom announces campaign for mental health, suicide prevention
Waynesboro Police seek public help ID’g shoplifting suspect
Acclaimed BalletX bringing world-class dance show to Wayne Theatre on Oct. 21
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 