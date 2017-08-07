Virginia Professional Fire Fighters endorse Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor
Published Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 4:10 pm
Front Page » Government/Politics » Virginia Professional Fire Fighters endorse Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Virginia Professional Fire Fighters has endorsed Democratic nominee Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor.
Virginia Professional Fire Fighters has over 7,000 members in 65 locals across Virginia and is committed to the idea that public safety, especially issues that deal with fire and EMS, are a basic core service of the Commonwealth.
The VPFF made this statement today in its support of Fairfax:
“The Virginia Professional Fire Fighters announce our endorsement of Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor. Mr. Fairfax has shown a keen awareness and support for the resources to keep our communities safe. He also supports the resources needed for keeping firefighters safe. We look forward to working with him toward making Virginia a safe place for our citizens, visitors, and fire fighters.”
Fairfax made this statement on the endorsement:
“I am honored and grateful to have earned the endorsement of the Virginia Professional Fire Fighters” said Fairfax. “Firefighters are heroes who put their lives on the line every day for our community and our safety. I am humbled to have their support and will work diligently with them to keep our communities safe.”
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion