Virginia Professional Fire Fighters endorse Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor

Virginia Professional Fire Fighters has endorsed Democratic nominee Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor.

Virginia Professional Fire Fighters has over 7,000 members in 65 locals across Virginia and is committed to the idea that public safety, especially issues that deal with fire and EMS, are a basic core service of the Commonwealth.

The VPFF made this statement today in its support of Fairfax:

“The Virginia Professional Fire Fighters announce our endorsement of Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor. Mr. Fairfax has shown a keen awareness and support for the resources to keep our communities safe. He also supports the resources needed for keeping firefighters safe. We look forward to working with him toward making Virginia a safe place for our citizens, visitors, and fire fighters.”

Fairfax made this statement on the endorsement:

“I am honored and grateful to have earned the endorsement of the Virginia Professional Fire Fighters” said Fairfax. “Firefighters are heroes who put their lives on the line every day for our community and our safety. I am humbled to have their support and will work diligently with them to keep our communities safe.”