Virginia Organizing to Bob Goodlatte: Protect healthcare
The Harrisonburg chapter of Virginia Organizing will hold a public demonstration to call on Congressman Bob Goodlatte to protect healthcare coverage for millions and expand coverage for all people.
The demonstration will be held on Saturday, February 25 at noon at Court Square in Harrisonburg.
Community members will share stories about how the Affordable Care Act has improved their lives and benefited their families.
“Coverage through the Affordable Care Act has allowed me to realize my potential,” said Steve Smith. “Without the ACA, I’m not sure I would have been able to enter the private sector.”
“Rallies will be held across the country on Saturday, February 25, to send the message to Congress that repeal without replacement is not an option. Repeal would leave 18 million Americans without access to health care as early as 2018,” said Tim Jost, a Virginia Organizing member and professor at Washington and Lee University. “Studies project that 24,000 people may die each year if Congress takes this irresponsible action. Virginia Organizing is calling on Representative Bob Goodlatte to not abandon them to death.”
Virginia Organizing is calling on Congress to improve on existing plans, close the gap, and expand coverage for more people. This rally is one of eight health care rallies organized by local Virginia Organizing Chapters across the state.
