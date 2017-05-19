 jump to example.com

Virginia opens unmanned aircraft runway on Wallops Island

Published Friday, May. 19, 2017, 12:01 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Governor Terry McAuliffe celebrated the opening of Virginia’s newest asset in drone technology research – a runway for unmanned aircraft – and then experienced the future of aviation firsthand by flying in a plane that can be piloted from the ground.

virginiaGovernor McAuliffe visited NASA Wallops Flight Facility for a ribbon-cutting on the runway, a $5.8 million state-funded project officially known as the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MARS UAS) Airfield.

“The MARS UAS Airfield presents a significant new capability for Wallops and the Hampton Roads region,”Governor McAuliffe said. “It propels Virginia further on its quest to become a national leader in autonomous technology and industry, which is at the heart of our efforts to build a new Virginia economy.”

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Governor McAuliffe boarded an Aurora Centaur, an optionally piloted aircraft that can be operated remotely from a ground control station, and flew in the plane over Wallops Island.

“This new facility at Wallops provides government and commercial users with a runway under restricted airspace on a secure federal facility – discreetness that is of high interest for research and development,” Virginia Transportation Secretary Aubrey Layne said.

“The new UAS runway is an outstanding and strategic addition to the vast array of unmanned systems assets in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Technology Karen Jackson. “The addition of these unique capabilities will provide the opportunity for even more companies and organizations to test their systems in Virginia.”

Additional details about the runway:

  • The runway is 3,000 feet long and 75 feet wide.
  • Its concrete pad measures 130 feet by 120 feet and is rated to 5,000 psi for Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) operations.
  • The airfield is surrounded by 75 square nautical miles of restricted airspace that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to unlimited altitude.
  • The Virginia Department of Transportation managed construction of the $5.8 million, state-funded project.
  • A 90-foot-by-50-foot hangar with a 70-foot-tall rollup door, lab space, communications and broadband connectivity will be under construction this summer.

Dale Nash, executive director of Virginia Space, thanked Governor McAuliffe and Virginia’s legislators for providing funding for construction of the MARS UAS Airfield.

“I also want to thank Secretary Layne and VDOT Commissioner Charlie Kilpatrick for all their support,” Nash said. “With Virginia Space being within the Transportation Secretariat, we were able to draw on their considerable resources. VDOT managed the entire construction of runway from the initial turnover of engineering drawings and permits to the last foot of paving.”

The MARS UAS Airfield is the latest commitment by Virginia to become the home of an array of autonomy-related assets designed to attract business. This investment, combined with programs from NASA at Wallops and Langley, the establishment of the Autonomous Systems Center of Excellence run by the Center for Innovative Technology, and designation of Virginia as one of six FAA test sites for unmanned aircraft systems, will help fulfill the Commonwealth’s mission of being one of the best autonomous hubs of industry in the nation.

According to a study completed by the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), the UAS industry is predicted to have a total economic impact in Virginia of approximately $270M annually by the year 2020.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Office of Human Rights, Charlottesville Police host “The Talk”
I-64 paving operations in Albemarle County
VMI falls to ETSU in series opener, 7-5
Shepherd’s two-run double gives Liberty 4-3 win over Presbyterian
No. 9 Virginia falls at Georgia Tech, 14-7
Loopstok home run highlights 9-5 Hillcats win
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Wilson Fairchild
Blood discovery could benefit preemies, help end platelet shortages
McAuliffe announces new Virginia lumber sales to Mexico
George Mason announces 2017 Cancun Challenge opponents
Statement by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on Chris Cornell
How to make money betting on the NFL
Why we still fear working in the cloud
Red, white and blue farm trail event to benefit local disabled vets
VDOT repaving 400 miles of roads in Central Virginia
Warner, Kaine bill granting federal recognition to Virginia Indian tribes gains momentum
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 