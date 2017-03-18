Virginia Highland Malt Whisky won Best American Single Malt Whisky

Virginia Distillery Company’s flagship Virginia Highland Malt Whisky won Best American Single Malt Whisky at the World Whiskies Awards presented by Whisky Magazine where the American results were announced in New York on February 28th.

The awards are a part of the World Drinks Awards program which launched in 2007 with the World Whiskies Awards and World Beer Awards. All other results will be announced on March 30th at the awards dinner in London. Judges for the awards included a panel composed of leading journalists, specialist drinks retailers, bartenders/mixologists and hoteliers. Each entry is tasted blind, and in addition to nose, palate and finish the judges look for balance, character, complexity, quality and functionality when judging.

“We’ve always said that our whisky doesn’t easily fall into the defined categories that exist throughout the spirits industry, which makes it even more of an honor to be recognized as having the Best American Single Malt Whisky for our Virginia Highland Malt,” said Virginia Distillery Company CEO Gareth Moore. “At Virginia Distillery Company, we take a unique approach to whisky making as we carry my father’s vision to fruition – combining time-tested traditional methods from the old world, and the resources and maturation climate in the new world that he called home.”

Virginia Distillery Company also took home two medals from the American Craft Spirits Association annual awards dinner which took take place in Nashville on February 16th. The distillery’s Virginia Highland Malt received a gold medal and its Cider Barrel Matured Virginia Highland Malt Whisky (Cider-Finished) received a bronze model, both in the whisky category. The competition saw more than 550 entrants throughout the different award categories.

Virginia Highlight Malt is available in MA, RI, CT, NY, NJ, MD, DC, VA, IL, MI and NH and also online through cellar.com, where it retails for $57.49. The Cider Barrel Matured Virginia Highland Malt Whisky (Cider-Finished) is available at the Visitors Center, in very select stores throughout Virginia and DC, and through cellar.com, where it retails for $64.59.

For more information on Virginia Distillery Company and its offerings, visit the distillery’s website at www.vadistillery.com.