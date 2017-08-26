 jump to example.com

Virginia Farm Bureau Federation AgPAC endorses 94 candidates for House seats

Published Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, 8:48 am

Virginia Farm Bureau Federation AgPAC, Farm Bureau’s political action committee, has announced its endorsement of 94 candidates for seats in the Virginia House of Delegates. The endorsements are based on recommendations of local committees of farmers.
virginia farm bureau“The mission of Virginia Farm Bureau Federation AgPAC is to support candidates who understand the value the agriculture industry brings to the commonwealth and the issues that surround it, whether through their platforms or their voting records in the General Assembly,” said Wayne F. Pryor, VFBF president and chairman of the VFBF AgPAC board of trustees. “We look forward to working with them to help support Virginia’s No. 1 industry.”
Endorsed were:
*indicates incumbent
1st District – Terry Kilgore* (R)
3rd District – Will Morefield* (R)
4th District – Todd E. Pillion* (R)
5th District – Israel O’Quinn* (R)
6th District – Jeff Campbell* (R)
7th District – Nick Rush* (R)
8th District – Greg Habeeb* (R)
9th District – Charles Poindexter* (R)
10th District – Randy Minchew* (R)
11th District – Sam Rasoul* (D)
12th District – Joseph Yost* (R)
14th District – Danny Marshall* (R)
15th District – Todd Gilbert* (R)
16th District – Les Adams* (R)
17th District – Christopher Head* (R)
18th District – Michael Webert* (R)
19th District – Terry Austin* (R)
20th District – Dickie Bell* (R)
21st District – Ron Villanueva* (R)
22nd District – Kathy Byron* (R)
23rd District – Scott Garrett* (R)
24th District – Ben Cline* (R)
25th District – Steve Landes* (R)
26th District – Tony Wilt* (R)
27th District – Roxann Robinson* (R)
28th District – Bob Thomas (R)
29th District – Chris Collins* (R)
30th District – Nick Freitas* (R)
31st District – Scott Lingamfelter* (R)
32nd District – Tag Greason* (R)
34th District – Kathleen Murphy* (D)
35th District – Mark Keam* (D)
36th District – Ken Plum* (D)
37th District – David Bulova* (D)
38th District – Kaye Kory* (D)
39th District – Vivian Watts* (D)
40th District – Tim Hugo* (R)
41st District – Eileen Filler-Corn* (D)
42nd District – Kathy Tran (D)
43rd District – Mark Sickles* (D)
44th District – Paul Krizek* (D)
45th District – Mark Levine* (D)
46th District – Charniele Herring* (D)
47th District – Patrick Hope* (D)
48th District – Rip Sullivan* (D)
50th District – Jackson Miller* (R)
51st District – Rich Anderson* (R)
52nd District – Luke Torian* (D)
53rd District – Marcus Simon* (D)
54th District – Bobby Orrock* (R)
55th District – Buddy Fowler* (R)
56th District – John McGuire (R)
57th District – David Toscano* (D)
58th District – Rob Bell* (R)
59th District – Matt Fariss* (R)
60th District – James Edmunds* (R)
61st District – Tommy Wright* (R)
62nd District – Riley Ingram* (R)
63rd District – Lashrecse Aird* (D)
65th District – Lee Ware* (R)
66th District – Kirk Cox* (R)
67th District – Jim LeMunyon* (R)
68th District – Manoli Loupassi* (R)
69th District – Betsy Carr* (D)
70th District – Delores McQuinn*(D)
71st District – Jeffrey Bourne* (D)
72nd District – Eddie Whitlock (R)
73rd District – John O’Bannon* (R)
74th District – Lamont Bagby* (D)
75th District – Roslyn Tyler* (D)
76th District – Chris Jones* (R)
77th District – Cliff Hayes* (D)
78th District – Jay Leftwich* (R)
79th District – Steve Heretick* (D)
80th District – Matthew James* (D)
81st District – Barry Knight* (R)
82nd District – Jason R. Miyares* (R)
83rd District – Chris Stolle* (R)
84th District – Glenn Davis* (R)
85th District – Rocky Holcomb* (R)
87th District – John Bell* (D)
88th District – Mark Cole* (R)
89th District – Jay Jones (D)
90th District – Joe Lindsey* (D)
91st District – Gordon Helsel* (R)
92nd District – Jeoin Ward* (D)
93rd District – Mike Mullin* (R)
94th District – David Yancey* (R)
95th District – Cia Price* (D)
96th District – Brenda Pogge* (R)
97th District – Chris Peace* (R)
98th District – Keith Hodges* (R)
99th District – Margaret Ransone* (R)
100th District – Rob Bloxom* (R)
The non-partisan VFBF AgPAC was created in 1999 and employs in-kind contributions and endorsements to support candidates who can best support agriculture and Farm Bureau issues.
