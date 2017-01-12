 jump to example.com

Virginia Democrats put attention on GOP bathroom bill

Published Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 12:17 pm

democrats republicansVirginia Democrats are putting Republicans on the defensive as Del. Bob Marshall doubles down on his bathroom bill, a measure that Marshall is crafting to model a North Carolina law that cost the state an estimated $600 million in business and led to the ousting of Republican Gov. Pat McCrory.

Some key takeaways from a  Thursday Marshall press conference:

  • Del. Marshall called for a recorded vote on the issue and demanded his fellow lawmakers to support the measure, warning that he will not let this bill die quietly.
  • Virginia Republican heavy hitters are all in. At the press conference, Virginia Republican National Committee member Cynthia Dunbar issued a warning to Republicans saying,”The people are watching.” She further cited the RNC platform as reason to support the bill. As an RNC member, Dunbar has significant power and influence among Virginia Republicans.
  • Ed Gillespie’s endorsers support the bill. Gillespie endorser Del. Dave LaRock proudly took the stage and affirmed his commitment to the bathroom bill. Gillespie endorser Sen. Dick Black, also supports the measure.

“Virginia Republicans’ grassroots base will accept nothing less than full support of the discriminatory and job-killing bathroom bill,” said Emily Bolton, Communications Director of the Democratic Party of Virginia. “It’s clearer than ever that gubernatorial candidates Ed Gillespie, Frank Wagner, Corey Stewart, and Denver Riggleman would sign this bill into law if elected governor, and once again, risk Virginia jobs in favor of legalized discrimination.”

