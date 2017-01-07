VDOT: Stay off Shenandoah Valley roads

The Virginia Department of Transportation urges citizens to avoid driving on Saturday, as VDOT crews and contractors plow and treat roadways in the Shenandoah Valley. Most areas have received 2 to 3 inches of snow, and extreme cold temperatures will prevent melting for several days.

Here are the road conditions as of 12:30 p.m.:

Interstate 64 – Moderate conditions in Alleghany and Augusta counties. Minor conditions in Rockbridge County.

– Moderate conditions in Alleghany and Augusta counties. Minor conditions in Rockbridge County. Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County.

– Clear conditions in Warren County. Interstate 81 – Moderate conditions in Augusta and Shenandoah counties. Minor conditions in Rockbridge and Rockingham counties. Clear conditions in Frederick County.

– Moderate conditions in Augusta and Shenandoah counties. Minor conditions in Rockbridge and Rockingham counties. Clear conditions in Frederick County. Primary Roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Augusta, Bath, Rockbridge and Shenandoah counties. Moderate to minor conditions in Highland County. Minor conditions in Page and Rockingham and Warren counties. Clear conditions in Clarke and Frederick counties.

– Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Augusta, Bath, Rockbridge and Shenandoah counties. Moderate to minor conditions in Highland County. Minor conditions in Page and Rockingham and Warren counties. Clear conditions in Clarke and Frederick counties. Secondary Roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Augusta, Bath, Highland, Page, Rockbridge, Rockingham and Shenandoah counties. Minor conditions in Clarke, Frederick and Warren counties.

For continually updated winter weather road conditions go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. A pull-down menu allows individual counties to be viewed.

Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at 511Virginia.org. On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Toolsto get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.