VDOT prepares weekend winter weather response

While everyone has enjoyed 60 to 70 degree temperatures this week, the weekend will another round of wet and, possibly, wintry weather to portions of the state. Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews are preparing for whatever comes their way.

In VDOT’s Lynchburg District, crews will ensure that equipment and materials are ready to respond before leaving at the end of the normal workday today (Friday, February 16). Skeleton crews will report in most area tonight to address any problem, while full crews will respond in portions of Amherst and Nelson counties that more likely to receive increased precipitation, including snow. Additional staff will be available should conditions warrant and crews will be in place until after the danger of icy conditions has subsided.

Motorists should monitor weather conditions through local media or on NOAA.gov and road conditions using VDOT’s free 511 tools.

Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response is on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are available on VDOT’s Lynchburg District Twitter account.

