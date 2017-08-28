VDOT lifting lane closures for Labor Day travel

VDOT is lifting lane closures where possible during the Labor Day weekend to make your end-of-summer adventures easier. VDOT also offers tools to help you plan your trip – real-time traffic information can be found at 511Virginia.org.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Labor Day travel from noon Friday, September 1 until noon Tuesday, September 5.

VDOT’s travel-trends map can help you plan your trip to avoid congestion based on historic trends.

While Interstate-64 Widening is in progress in Newport News, James City County and York County, motorists planning a through-trip to Virginia Beach or the Outer Banks are encouraged to use Route 460 as an alternate route to avoid congestion.

VDOT’s online, interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods on interstates based on historic data from the last three Labor Day holiday periods.

The map shows varying amounts of interstate traffic by time of day, using red for heavy congestion, yellow for moderate congestion and green for little or no congestion.

To use the map, slide the button along the date bar at the top of the map to update predicted traffic information at half-hour intervals between 7 a.m. and midnight for each day. You also can zoom and pan to specific areas. Historic trends during the most recent Labor Day holiday periods indicate congestion should be expected on Friday from mid-morning through the evening. Routes to Virginia Beach are likely to be congested on Saturday from mid-morning to evening.

Congestion is also expected on I-64 westbound from mid-morning to late afternoon throughout the holiday period near the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel (HRBT) and the Newport News area.

While the map shows trends for delays based on historic data, it cannot precisely predict congestion levels for this year’s travel period.

Real-time information about traffic, incidents and congestion on Virginia roads is available at 511Virginia.org. Download the free mobile VDOT 511 app, or call 511 from any phone. To report a road problem or get answers to your transportation questions, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) around the clock.

HOV restrictions on Interstates 66 and 395 will be lifted on Monday, Sept. 4. Monument Drive and Stringfellow Road HOV ramps operating on a normal weekday schedule.

Drivers are reminded that they need an E-ZPass Flex (for HOV-3 to ride toll-free) or an E-ZPass to use the lanes.

I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV diamond lanes: Normal operating schedule/restrictions in place for the HOV lanes and the Reversible Roadway September 1-3. Monday, September 4, the Reversible Roadway maintains a normal operating schedule, but HOV restrictions will be lifted on all HOV diamond lanes, including th­e Reversible Roadway.­­

I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT): Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. To Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

Travel to Outer Banks: Local traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT to save time. From I-664 south, take I-64 west to exit 292, Chesapeake Expressway/I-464/Route 17. Keep left to continue to the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168), and take Nags Head/Great Bridge (exit 291B) to the Outer Banks.

Highway Advisory Radio (HAR): Tune to 1680 AM to stay informed on Hampton Roads traffic, travel conditions and construction information.

Work Zones/Traffic Alerts

While VDOT will lift most lane closures for holiday travel, motorists may encounter permanent work zones or travel delays in the following locations:

Albemarle County

Route 250 – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 29 Bypass. Lane closures in both directions. Traffic controls in place.

Alleghany County

I-64 – Improving interchange at exit 21. Westbound right lane closed from mile marker 22.5 to mile marker 21.

Amherst County

Route 29 Business – Rehabilitating bridge over railroad tracks. Traffic restricted to one 16-foot lane.

Route 130 – Relocating connection to Route 635. Lane closures possible.

Brunswick County

I-85 – Repairing bridge over railroad at mile marker 28. Traffic limited to one lane both directions. Ramp from I-85 north to Route 1 closed. Ramp from Route 1 south to I-85 south closed. Follow posted detour.

Botetourt County

I-81 – Improving exit 150 interchange. Route 11 is closed at the interchange, and a detour is in place for access to Route 11, Route 220 Alternate and Route 220. From I-81: traffic accessing Route 220 Alternate or Route 11 will use exit 150 A. Only traffic accessing Route 220 northbound toward Fincastle will use exit 150B. Trucks advised to use exit 150A due to width restrictions. Signs and message boards in place.

Buckingham County

Route 20 – Rehabilitating bridge over Muddy Creek. Traffic restricted to one lane with a width restriction of 13-feet. Signal, signs and message boards in place.

Campbell County

Route 460

Rehabilitating eastbound bridge over Beaver Creek. Traffic restricted to one 12-foot lane.

Rehabilitating westbound bridge over Buffalo Creek. Traffic restricted to one 12-foot lane.

Route 501 – Rehabilitating northbound and southbound bridges over Route 29/U.S. 460. Traffic reduced to one lane in both directions. Northbound lane is restricted to 15-feet.

Carroll County

Route 58 Business – The annual Hillsville Flea Market and Gun Show, held during Labor Day weekend, September 1-4, will impact traffic on a one-mile section of Route 58 Business. Drivers should expect heavy traffic and delays and are encouraged to avoid the area.

Charlotte County

Route 15 – Repairing bridge over Business Route 15. Width restriction is 12-feet. Oversized loads should use Business Route 15. Traffic control in place.

Dinwiddie County

Route 1 – Repairing southbound bridge on Route 1 (Boydton Plank Road) over CSX property. Traffic reduced to single lane in both directions. Southbound shifted to northbound bridge. Width restriction of 11-feet in both directions.

Fluvanna County

Route 15 – Rehabilitating bridge over Carys Creek. Traffic restricted to one lane controlled by temporary signals.

Henrico County

Route 60 – Replacing pavement. Westbound lanes closed during construction. Follow detour.

Lancaster County/Middlesex County

Route 3 – Conducting bridge maintenance. Traffic reduced to one lane at the Robert O. Norris Bridge over the Rappahannock River. Temporary signal in place.

Lynchburg

Route 29/460

Constructing safety improvements from Concord Turnpike to Candlers Mountain Road in both directions. Speed limit in work zone reduced to 45 mph.

Constructing interchange bridge at Odd Fellows Road and extending Odd Fellows Road. Speed limit in work zone reduced to 45 mph. Lane closures possible.

Madison County

Route 230

Replacing bridge over Conway River. Traffic restricted to one lane controlled by temporary signals.

Rehabilitating bridge over Rapidan River. Traffic restricted to one lane controlled by temporary signals.

Nelson County

Route 151 – Improving intersections at Route 635 and Route 638. Traffic control devices and flaggers in place at both locations.

Newport News/Williamsburg

I-64 – Widening interstate between Newport News and Williamsburg. Speed limit reduced to 55 mph in work zone both directions.

Norfolk

I-564 – Constructing roadway. Closures or changes in traffic patterns available at http://www.i564intermodal.com/.

Route 13 – Improving interchange. On ramp and merge lane narrows from Route 13 (Northampton Boulevard) to I-64 west; concrete barrier in place.

Norfolk/Virginia Beach

I-64/I-264 – Improving interchange. Lane shift and closed shoulder on I-64 westbound starting after Indian River Road and ending near the I-264 interchange.

Portsmouth

Route 17 – Reconstructing roadway. Southbound traffic on U.S. 17 (Frederick Boulevard) is shifted and reduced to one lane before Turnpike Road. Traffic cannot turn in either direction onto Turnpike Road at intersection.

Pulaski/Montgomery County

I-81 – Replacing northbound bridge over the New River at the Pulaski/Montgomery County line. Shoulders closed between mile markers 103 and 105. Speed limit reduced to 60 mph in work zone.

Rockingham County

Route 257 – Replacing bridge over Dry River. Single-lane traffic controlled by temporary signal. Vehicles limited to 13 feet in width.

Scott County

Route 23 – Replacing eastbound bridge over North Fork Holston River in the Wadlow Gap area. Traffic restricted to one lane both directions, sharing the westbound bridge.

Shenandoah/Warren County

Route 11 – Replacing bridge over Cedar Creek at the Shenandoah/Warren County line. Traffic in both directions reduced to one lane, sharing southbound bridge. Northbound traffic will detour across median to use southbound lane.

Southampton County

Route 35 – Replacing bridge over Tarrara Creek in Boykins. Traffic reduced to single lane southbound. Temporary signal in place.

Route 58 Business – Reconstructing roadway in Courtland. Eastbound lane is closed.

Stafford County

I-95 – Extending 95 Express Lanes south of exit 143 (Route 610/Garrisonville). All travel lanes open; concrete barriers in place along the shoulder northbound and southbound in work zone.

Sussex County

Route 301 – Replacing bridge over Nottoway River. Detour in place.

Washington County

I-81 – Reconstructing interchange at exit 14. Lanes shifted due to bridge reconstruction at exit. Speed limit through work zone reduced to 60 mph.

I-81 – Reconstructing two interstate bridges over Halls Bottom Road near exit 10. Speed limit through work zone reduced to 60 mph.

I-81 – Rehabilitating Route F310 bridge at exit 10. Traffic signals are control one-way traffic on Route F310. Nighttime lane closures on I-81 near exit 10.

Wythe County

I-77/I-81 overlap – High traffic volumes could slow or stop vehicles through this eight-mile stretch. Be alert for delays on northbound I-77 at the I-81 merge.