Valley delegates express frustration with federal response to request for Interstate 81 assistance

Delegates Dickie Bell, R-Staunton, Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, and Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, expressed frustration with the lackluster response to the letter sent by 17 General Assembly members to Virginia’s Congressional Delegation representing the areas along the Interstate 81 corridor.

“The difference between Washington and Virginia could not be clearer, as demonstrated by the response received from our Congressional Delegation. U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have not responded to the request. Congressmen Bob Goodlatte, Griffith Morgan, and Barbara Comstock have all indicated their support for a grant submitted by the Commonwealth of Virginia from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program, for which they have submitted a joint letter of support. However, this application was submitted last year, and we had hoped that our Congressional members would work with President Donald Trump’s Administration to explore new avenues of funding for Interstate 81.

“The need for assistance on Interstate 81 is great and the level of federal assistance has been lacking. It is disheartening that only Congressman Goodlatte provided a formal written response to a request submitted by 17 members of the General Assembly. While Congressmen Griffith and Comstock reiterated their support for the Commonwealth’s INFRA grant, we are disappointed by their unwillingness to pursue additional options. We are extremely disappointed with the lack of response from our two United States Senators.

“The Virginia Department of Transportation has identified 41 projects along the Interstate 81 Corridor, which have been provided to the Congressional members representing those areas. With the Commonwealth of Virginia having laid out the groundwork, we believe it is incumbent upon Congress to provide the funding required to bring these projects to fruition. Citing support for a grant application to a program that has been in existence for years is not an appropriate response to a request by 17 members of the General Assembly. In addition, we are aware that area Chambers of Commerce have submitted a similar request.

“We again ask the members of Virginia’s Congressional Delegation to work with the Trump Administration to secure funding for Virginia’s interstate highways and to help provide safety improvements and congestion relief for Interstate 81 in particular. Inaction on this matter is unacceptable.”

The original letter sent to Congressional Members representing the Interstate 81 corridor may be viewed here: www.stevelandes.com/interstate_81_letter.

Elected to the House of Delegates in 2009, Delegate Bell represents parts of Augusta and Nelson counties, Highland County, and the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro. He is currently serving in his 5th term. Visit BellforDelegate.com for additional information.

Majority Leader Todd Gilbert represents the 15th district in the Virginia House of Delegates, which includes all of Page and Shenandoah Counties and portions of Warren and Rockingham Counties. He was first elected to the House in 2005. Visit DelegateToddGilbert.com for additional information.

Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his twelfth term in the Virginia House of Delegates. Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.





