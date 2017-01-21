 jump to example.com

United Way of Greater Augusta celebrating 75 years

Published Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, 12:00 pm

united way of greater augustaUnited Way of Greater Augusta has been investing in the people of the Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro community for a long, long time.

It’s been 75 years of caring for our neighbors, 75 years of positive impact that has helped the Greater Augusta region thrive. How does a community celebrate and commemorate that accomplishment? Well with a party of the year of course.

UWGA wants to honor and celebrate this community and all that we have accomplished together over the last 75 years with a celebration on January 28th at the Stonewall Jackson Hotel in Staunton, VA.

The evening will kick off with an exclusive VIP tasting from Silverback Distillery. After the tasting, we will have a Cocktail reception with an open bar and delicious appetizers. The delightful dinner of Filet Mignon & Crab cakes will be served at 7pm and just like the reception, the whole night will feature an open bar. The rest of the evening will be filled with music by Little Walter and the Convictions and lots of dancing.

This is also a great opportunity for those wanting to wish our departing President and CEO, Cynthia Pritchard, a farewell and a thank you for her service to this organization over the last 7 and a half years. Let’s reflect back on her accomplishments and the last 75 years while creating a strong foundation for the future 75 years.

In 1941 the goal was simple; build an organization to collect funds for local charities, coordinate relief services, provide counsel, and refer clients to cooperating agencies. Fast-forward 75 years and the United Way of Greater Augusta has generated over $40 million in charitable gifts and reinvested them in programs that benefit our community, impacting nearly 20,000 lives annually. All of that is definitely cause for celebration for not just the United Way but the entire community as well. Without the hard work of everyone in our region, the United Way of Greater Augusta would not have accomplished all of this.

Those wishing to attend the event, can get more information & tickets by visiting www.unitedwayga.org/anniversary-gala

