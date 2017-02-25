 jump to example.com

UNCG holds off VMI, 74-67

Published Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 10:37 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

vmiUNCG senior center R.J. White scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Spartans held off a VMI challenge and posted a Southern Conference 74-67 win over VMI Saturday night at Fleming Gym.

The Spartans (22-8, 13-4 SoCon) won their sixth straight game and will play for the SoCon regular season title Monday night when they host ETSU in Greensboro.

VMI fell to 6-22 overall and into a three-way tie in conference play with Western Carolina and The Citadel with all teams holding 3-14 SoCon marks. VMI closes out the regular season Monday night at Western Carolina while The Citadel hosts Chattanooga in Charleston.

The Keydets were led in scoring by senior guard QJ Peterson who scored 22 points with 19 coming in the first half. Senior forward Trey Chapman scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds and sophomore guard Adrian Rich added 12 points.

VMI senior guard Julian Eleby labored through a scoreless night on 0-7 shooting, but grabbed 12 rebounds for his second highest rebounding game of the season and helped VMI post a 42-35 advantage on the boards.

The contest had nine ties and eight lead changes and took a turn shortly after the Keydets tied the score at 55-55 at the 8:08mark when Chapman converted a jumper.  UNCG freshman forward James Dickey hit a layup on the next Spartan possession to put the home team up for good. Back-to-back baskets by senior guard Diante Baldwin followed shortly after and a free throw by Dickey extended the UNCG lead to 68-60 with 2:37 play, but VMI cut it to four points (71-67) on a Chapman dunk with :29 left.

The Keydets went for the quick foul on the inbounds and Baldwin knocked in one of two free throws to push the margin back to five points. VMI sophomore forward Austin Vereen missed a 3-pointer from the top of the key on the next Keydet possession and White rebounded and was fouled immediately with :11 left. White drained one of two free throws to keep it a two possession game. Peterson then missed a 3-point try from the right wing and UNCG guard Francis Alonso added another free throw toss for the final margin.

VMI shot 28.1% from the floor in the second half after hitting 46.4% in the opening half. The Keydets also committed 15 turnovers that the Spartans converted into 21 points.

UNCG shot 44.1% from the floor and generated 17 assists on 26 made field goals with reserve guard Demetrius Troy dishing out a game-high six assists.

Tip off for the VMI-Western Carolina game Monday night at Ramsey Center will be 7 pm.

Here are the Monday night tiebreaker scenarios for the 8-9-10 seeds for next week’s SoCon Basketball tournament in Asheville, N.C.

  • If  VMI/The Citadel are tied at 4-14 then higher seed goes to The Citadel (split season series, both would have a win over UTC, but CIT has a win over WOF)
  • If WCU/The Citadel are tied at 4-14 higher seed goes to WCU via a season sweep
  • If VMI/The Citadel are tied at 3-15 then higher seed goes to VMI (split season series, CIT will have lost to UTC twice, VMI has a UTC win)
  • If WCU/The Citadel are tied at 3-15 then higher seed goes to WCU via a season sweep
Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

SUV crashes into house in Waynesboro accident

The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a crash that sent an SUV sailing into another vehicle and crashing into a house.

Inside the Numbers: Why the lid came off the rim for UVA in road win

For the better part of four games, #18 UVA couldn’t buy a jump shot, and that trend seemed to be continuing Saturday.

#18 UVA holds off N.C. State, 70-55

#18 UVA led by as many as 19 in the second half, but had to hold off a late N.C. State charge in a 70-55 win in Raleigh on Saturday.

2017 General Assembly passes amended two-year state budget, adjourns

The 2017 General Assembly passes amended two-year state budget, adjourns on time.

Poll: Is Trump watching too much cable news?

President Donald Trump famously watches a lot of cable news. Americans seem to think he doth watch too much, according to a new poll.

Virginia House passes bill to loosen gun safety rules in foster homes

The House of Delegates passed a bill to remove safety requirements surrounding the storage of guns by individuals caring for foster children.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Seven new planets in the neighborhood

Chris Graham talks with Virginia Tech professor Scott King about the NASA announcement of seven earth-like planets 39 light-years away.

Survey: What do Waynesboro residents think?

Residents think Waynesboro is a good place to live, raise children and retire, and that the city does a good job with police, fire and rescue.

Waynesboro High School student arrested for threats

The Waynesboro Police Department has charged a 16-year-old for communicating threats to Waynesboro High School.

Salvation Army thrift store closing: Tough decision, but right one

The Waynesboro Salvation Army thrift store on Arch Avenue has been consistently losing money in recent years.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 