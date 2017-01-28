Tom for Virginia to hold Rock & Rally Charlottesville concert

On Friday, February 10, at 7 p.m., Tom for Virginia will hold a “Rock & Rally” concert at The Jefferson Theater in Charlottesville in support of Tom Perriello, candidate for Governor of Virginia in 2017.

The evening will feature live music from the Perriello Pickers — an all-star bluegrass band with members of Love Canon and Walker’s Run — the Michael Coleman Band, Dori Freeman and Sarah White. Tickets start at $10 for students and $50 for the general public, with proceeds benefiting Perriello’s campaign. Doors open at 6:30 PM.

In addition to the performances, Tom will speak to the crowd about his progressive campaign and how he will work to ensure Virginia remains a firewall against the politics of hate.

Members of the public, including anyone interested in being a host or sponsor of this event, can purchase tickets here.

Details

Friday, February 10, 7:00 PM

Doors open at 6:30 PM

‘Rock & Rally’ in Support of Tom Perriello

The Jefferson Theater, Charlottesville

About Tom Perriello

Born and raised in Charlottesville, Tom Perriello has a track record of results fighting corruption, expanding economic fairness, and promoting reconciliation as a non-profit executive, diplomat, teacher, and Congressman. While representing Virginia’s 5th district in Congress, Tom leveraged over $580 million dollars of investment in broadband, education, clean energy, and small business development for Virginia communities too often left behind. At the State Department, Tom led a strategic review to modernize and increase the efficiency and effectiveness of operations spanning over $50 billion and 80,000 employees. He was then appointed as Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region of Africa where he helped prevent mass atrocities and broker an historic peace deal to turn the page on a decades-long conflict in the Congo. He previously ran non-profit organizations that tackle inequality, corruption, racial injustice, and climate change.